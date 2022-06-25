Entertainment

Christian Nodal and Cazzu no longer hide their love; They are caught leaving a hotel together

Everything seems to indicate that Christian Nodal is no longer willing to hide his love for Cazzu, the 28-year-old Argentine rapper, with whom he has been romantically linked in recent weeks.

The celebrity couple have shared several trips together. The first time they were caught hand in hand was on a trip through Guatemalathen the Mexican regional singer accompanied her to Spain during her performance at Primavera Sound, and days later she traveled to Bolivia to be with him on his short tour of that country.

just this week The interpreter of “Goodbye Love” went viral on social networks after the dissemination of some images in which he is seen starring in a kissing session with the singer.

Christian Nodal and Cazzu would be premiering romance.
Photo: Instagram

Until now neither of them wanted to give details of their relationshipbut it is more and more common to see them together in different places, as can be seen in the new video clip that circulates on social networks where celebrities are seen leaving a luxurious hotel.

In the images Nodal is seen as a gentleman carrying his beloved’s suitcases, while she goes to the vans guarded by the singer’s security team.

It should be noted that in recent days it was speculated that the singer already introduced Cazzu with his family formally.

Watch the video of Christian Nodal and Cazzu leaving a hotel:

