Christian Nodal and Eduin Caz smooth out rough edges by drinking and collaboration is rumored

The tense situation that existed between Christian Nodal and the vocalist of Grupo Firme, Eduin Cazaresit seems that it is already left behind and rough edges have already been filedAt least that’s how they let us see it during Premios Lo Nuestro where we not only saw them sing in unison, but also met backstage and had a few drinks together.

It was through a short video that we could see the members of Grupo Firme live with Christian Nodal and with the songwriter Edgar Barrera, who wrote hits like “Botella after bottle” and “Dime how you want”, all very smiling and some with glasses of liquor in hand.

In addition, the “Already armed” began to be heard, which made the fans think that a collaboration between Grupo Firme and Christian Nodal is comingbut so far nothing has been reported about it, what we did see is that it seems that Eduin Caz and Nodal they already smoothed out rough edges by drinking.

However, the fact that Christian Nodal and Eduin Caz appeared together generated many comments among fans, among them there were those who said that first the singer of “De los besos que te di” was contemptuous of the collaboration and that now wanted to record, while others celebrated that they are considering doing a song together.

The conflict

Now, let’s remember that some time ago Eduin Caz declared that he would like Grupo Firme to collaborate with Christian Nodal because they both sing regional Mexican music, their fans are similar and because he likes the timbre of Belinda’s ex-fiancé’s voice.

However, some time later, Christian Nodal was questioned about with whom I would not do collaborations and at that time he said that he would not do neither with Danna Paola nor with firm group because he is not attracted to their musical styles, although the truth is that the fans say that he snubbed the Princess of Latin Pop because of the conflict with Belinda.

While in the case of the Firm Group, Eduin Caz did not remain calm and declared that in fact they had never asked for a collaboration with Christian Nodalso he pointed out that he did not have to worry since they had many collaborations on the horizon and one with the singer of “Adiós amor” was not necessary.

That is why when the fans of both saw that they would appear together in the tribute to Vicente Fernandez, in Premios Lo Nuestro, where Ángela Aguilar, Camilo and David Bisbal also sang, they began to comment a lot about it, as some said that Eduin Caz and Christian Nodal had not greeted each other.

However, Pepe Aguilar denied those rumors and stated that they had talked without major problems, but what was most surprising was seeing them drinking together because it seems that their enmity is already behindregardless of whether they do a collaboration together or not, although the fans seem to want a song by Grupo Firme and Nodal.

