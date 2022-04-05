Christian Nodal and his addictions would have led him to cheat on Belinda with escorts

Almost two months after the thunder between Christian Nodal and Belinda, new details continue to come to light about the reasons why the couple distanced themselves, despite the fact that they were planning to marry.

This Tuesday, TV Notas magazine revealed that the constant infidelities of the famous Mexican singer they would have been the ones that ended up wearing down their relationship with Belinda, well apparently, the young man was addicted to sex and would have paid for company when he wasn’t around his fiancée.

“Supposedly he was very much in love with her, but several times he cheated on her with escorts. Although it seemed that they were together all the time, it was not like that and when he was not with her, he took the opportunity to have fun. There were times that he would disappear and not even answer Belinda’s phone”, Revealed a source close to the famous entertainment magazine.

Christian Nodal and Belinda would have ended due to the singer’s infidelities

The informant who refers to being an employee of the singer, points out that once Nodal ended up with the pretty green-eyedhas dedicated her life to waste, excesses and seeking company with other women. In fact, the singer would have bought an exclusive apartment in Los Angeles to celebrate their meetings.

“There are women who charge 10,000 pesos an hour and don’t stay with them for just one hour. Some are taken on a trip and there the rate can be from 50 to 100 thousand pesos a day or more, but they vary a lot.. He earns a lot of money and maybe those expenses don’t mean him.”

Christian Nodal cancels concerts due to excesses

The famous entertainment magazine points out that Christian Nodal’s new life has led him to cancel concerts or to arrive late, causing the annoyance of his followers.

In recent weeks, the interpreter of “Adiós amor” canceled a concert in Medellín, Colombia, supposedly due to bad weather, however, it was later reported that the reason he did not travel to the South American country was because he stayed in Los Angeles accompanied of a model.

Christian Nodal canceled concert in Colombia

The first version that circulated mentioned that The young woman Nodal was with was a Colombian model named Mariana Ríos. However, the informant assures that it is the young Andrea Flores, a 24-year-old Mexican, with whom he had already been seen in Irapuato, but with none of them has a formal relationship.