Christian Nodal and his new tattoo (what does it mean, who did it and why do they link it with protection for warriors)

The Mexican regional music performer also surprised his fans due to his sudden change in his hair. Furthermore, he revealed photos showing a new tattoo.

After the breakup with Belinda and after several controversies, Christian Nodal decided to end that stage of his life and recently removed the last tattoo he had in honor of his ex-fiancée.

Nodal shared a photograph where he appeared with Mina Barnett, an artist recognized for capturing paintings on the body.

The interpreter of Bottle after bottle, we are no longer nor will we be Y Goodbye Loveprovoked a reaction from netizens due to an alleged new tattoo.

“And I tattooed it,” Nodal wrote in the photo he shared on his social networks. While Barnett, she shared a message on her Instagram profile.

“Last night I had the joy of meeting famous Regional Mexican singer Christian Nodal to do a traditional Comcaac face paint at his request before going on stage,” Barnett posted.

The artist explained that the drawing that she captured on Nodal’s face has a very special meaning, it is a protection of the ethnic group that lives in Sonora for its warriors.

“The face paint that he wears means protection for the warriors. The interpretation I gave her when making this design was to wish her well for all the projects in her life, ”added Mina Barnett in her publication in which she integrated several photographs.