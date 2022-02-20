Christian Nodal and his strong message during the concert after breaking up with Belinda | Celebs from Mexico | FAME

The end of the relationship Christian Nodal and Belinda continues to give what to talk about and everything indicates that things have not gone well between them. A sample is the tremendous hint that the Mexican regional music singer in full concert. Do you want to know what she said she? Don’t miss this note.

MORE INFORMATION: Why Belinda would have asked Christian Nodal for 4 million dollars

Christian Nodal and Belinda had become one of the most media couples in Mexico and Latin America. They always turned heads with their displays of love, such as tattoos in honor of their partners, trips and expensive gifts, including the engagement ring of 3 million dollars.

Now that is in the past and the relationship is over; And what everyone wants to know is what really happened for the couple to end so abruptly, when they already had concrete wedding plans. The situation does not seem to have gone very well because the singer, although he did not say a name, has launched a forceful message.

MORE INFORMATION: Belinda denounces gender violence and assures that she will seek respect through legal means

WHAT WAS CHRISTIAN NODAL’S INDIRECT TO BELINDA DURING A CONCERT?

Christian Nodal has given a clear hint to his ex-girlfriend, the singer Belinda. In a recent presentation in Honduras, before presenting a song he made an introduction that is interpreted as a harsh message to his ex.

“The following song was composed at a time in my life, about four or five years ago, when I didn’t know that the most beautiful things in life couldn’t be bought, things like loyalty, respect, love, fidelity, trust, a good friendship…”expressed Christian Nodal, who was encouraged and happy by the affection of the public.

For fans, the speech was a clear message to Belinda and that he was betrayed by her. And it is that, after her words, they began to shout the name of the beautiful singer and actress.

Straight to the jugular, #Nodal send message to #Belinda I wrote the following song at a stage in my life about 4 or 5 years ago where I didn’t know that the most beautiful things in life couldn’t be bought, things like LOYALTY, RESPECT, LOVE, FAITHFULNESS, TRUST. . pic.twitter.com/wQSPqYwbaE – Gossip No 👎🏻 Like (@ChismeNo) February 19, 2022

WHY DID BELINDA AND CHRISTIAN NODAL SPLIT?

Christian Nodal and Belinda so far have not revealed the reasons for the end of their relationship. Rumors about the reason for the breakup suggest that Belinda would have asked her boyfriend for a loan of 4 million dollars to the singer to pay off a debt with the Tax Administration Service, to which he refused and would have triggered the Fight. Other versions indicate that Belinda did not tell him the real reason why she needed the money that she lent the singer; or that she asked for more money than she needed. Also, it was said that there was a distance between the singer of “Bella treason” and Christian Nodal’s mother.

As a result of the breakup, it is said that the Mexican singer would have entered a deep depression. Both singers stopped following each other on their Instagram accounts and then deleted all their photos together. However, Nodal pointed out that “everything that is speculated is false” trying to curb the rumors that are spreading in the entertainment media and social networks.

WHAT DID BELINDA SAY AFTER CONFIRMING THE END OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP?

The first Belinda said about her breakup was in a post from her mother. On Instagram she shared a post from her mother, adding the following words: “Yes mom. You’re right. So is”.

And it is that Belinda’s mother, also in her Instagram stories, issued a statement after the message published by the Mexican artist Christian Nodal, which could include a hint towards her daughter’s ex-partner.

“In this time of pain we are grieving one of the most beloved people in our family. With love it would be to respect each other and give space to all communications and opinions since we can all go through great and painful losses. We appreciate your understanding”wrote. MORE DETAILS HERE