Christian Nodal and J Balvin are fighting: memes, details and everything you know about the lawsuit

The controversy between the two arose from a physical comparison

The conflict between Christian Nodal and J Balvin It has already generated various reactions from its fans, but it started because the reggaeton player published a photo of himself comparing himself to the interpreter of Goodbye Love. “Find the differences,” he wrote.

Later, Nodal lashed out at him, highlighting the musical aspects of their careers: “I do have talent, carnal, and I can proudly sing my compositions wherever, however, whenever with pride. That your photo was chosen by you and mine was uploaded by the press”.

In response, the singer of the urban genre said “That’s fine, this was just for fun”, using the phrase from the chorus of the throwing away that Residente did to him in session #49 of Bizarrap at the beginning of March.

J Balvin uploaded a video with a Belinda tattoo filter and said that he had woken up to be a joker.

Just an hour later, the reggaeton player uploaded a video with a filter simulating a belinda’s tattoo in the face while saying: “I fill all my concerts, but the meaning of the photo was that it looks-cute, it looks-cute (Belinda)”making a reference to how the name of Nodal’s former partner sounds.

After that video, Balvin said that he had woken up “joking” to justify himself, so the 23-year-old singer published a story listening to Residente’s tiradera and wrote on his Instagram “I also woke up joking.”

Later and in his own stories, Nodal spoke to his audience to say: “Look my people, this guy didn’t wake up a joker, he woke up without taking his pills.”

J Balvin's post that started the drama with Christian Nodal.

He also shocked him for being incongruous and mentioned: “There is nothing coherent that this bastard has a documentary talking about peace, mental health, vibes and energiesbut in his account that has millions of followers He uploaded a photo so they can make fun of me.”

Nodal’s anger increased because it was very evident that the interpreter of The song Y with height He mocked the recent breakup he had with Belinda: “Clearly and everyone knows it, I am getting up from a very ugly shit that I experienced and there is no right to do these things, you have to use the networks well”, mentioned.

Nodal threw Balvin for being incongruous

According to the 23-year-old singer, the song with the “tiradera” to J Balvin will be released on the night of this Wednesday, June 1, or on the night of next Thursday. “I hope you answer me,” he also declared. Similarly, Nodal assured that Balvin represents everything that is wrong in the industry. “Do you want to make fun and make people laugh, upload a live singing, don’t upload things from people you don’t know, asshole *”.

It was in those stories that he told J Balvin that it seemed that “he had not understood” after the tiradera that Resident launched against him and assured that he should not “spit up”.

The controversy arose over a photograph in which Balvin compared himself to the interpreter of Goodbye Lovebut with the intention of apparently ridiculing him, so he made the decision to record a song to answer him.

Christian Nodal said that Balvin is a benchmark for everything that is wrong.



“And as everyone knows, I’m not good at talking That’s why right now I’m going to the booth and I’m going to record something good ching * n What do I plan to release tonight if everything goes well or early tomorrow or tomorrow night for this guy who hasn’t learned, kicked you in the ass * Residente and it seems you liked it, “said Nodal.

In all the hours in which the singers responded, these were some of the memes that were generated by Internet users:

A few minutes after the warning, J Balvin was quick to reply to Nodal and said: “They compared him to me, they compared me to him, whatever the photo is, it’s very nice, I feel sexy, confident, secure; if he happened to take it badly, well, it’s already his problem because You can’t make a joke without making him very sensitive.”

Similarly, J Balvin said he was confident about the topic that Nodal will launch in the next few hours: “And if you are going to get the tiradera, let it be romantic and that it sells, that it breaks the streams (reproductions) because it has always worked for them, good luck panty”said.

Immediately afterwards, Nodal replied on his Instagram profile a story where René (Resident) shared his caps, instead of the original sound the rapper placed the audio of the verse that says “Add lemon with salt”, performed by the regional singer.

The song for Balvin will come out "at three"

In his most recent time story, Nodal explained that his song will be released at three o’clock, although he did not specify whether he was referring to the early morning or the afternoon of June 2.

