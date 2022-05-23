Christian Nodal and ‘utopia’: Belinda’s mother reappears and shows off another tattoo of the singer | Famous
The controversy between Christian Nodal, Belinda and her motherDoña Belinda Schüll seems to be more alive after the singer exhibited them last week by showing alleged evidence that he allegedly gave them money while he was engaged to the artist.
Nodal removes the ‘utopia’ tattoo and Belinda’s mother boasts another
The redesign was done at the Samsara Tattoo Studio in Costa Rica. Under the baton of Christian Samsara, decided to place a flower about the word that alluded to one of his ex-fiancée’s albums released in 2006.
But shortly after Nodal shared the images in which it is seen that he deleted ‘utopia’, Belinda’s mom reappeared on Instagram with a series of posts that for some already represents a response to what his former ‘son-in-law’ did.
Belinda Schüll showed off the tattoo that the ‘tiktoker’ Memo Santos got in honor of his famous daughter. It is the name of the artist placed on one of her legs: “Part of your story and heart. Now on your skin!”wrote the lady.
The ‘influencer’, of Colombian origin according to data from his social networks, posted on Instagram the screenshot of an alleged conversation he had with the singer’s mother.
According to the photo, he tells her that the tattoo was done “a week ago”. Presumably Mrs. Belinda Schüll finds the detail “nice” and tells her that she is going to “upload” it to her Instagram account.
“I love you with all my life! and now I wear them on my skin“Memo Santos wrote in response.
In addition to showing off the design of the ‘tiktoker’, Belinda Schüll also published a ‘selfie’ that she titled “focusing on the good.”
This action apparently triggered the 23-year-old singer to publish a series of messages where accused her former ‘mother-in-law’ of “leaving Belinda with nothing” and showed a screenshot of an alleged conversation he had with the singer at the beginning of last February.
There, presumably the 32-year-old asks for money to “fix her teeth” and shows that he had also already requested financial support for his parents.
Nodal’s revealing messages showed that the issue of money was one of the triggers in the breakup.