Christian Nodal, Belinda could do as JBalvin

Christian Nodal warns Belinda Will there be more "Tiradera"?

Christian Nodal has shaken the entertainment news after his statements against JBalvin to whom he even composed a theme and incidentally would launch a warning towards Belinda.

The singer Christian Nodal has more and more material to compose songs and it is that after the confrontation against the reggaeton player, the “Sonoran“He would take advantage of the moment to develop his talent for composing.

Recently, the “originally from Caborca“, 23 years old, would release the song called “Sunflower” and which he would dedicate to JBalvin, this, after his reaction to a publication made by the Colombian with whom he apologized, however, he also warned the same It could happen to Belinda.

It was in the lyrics where the “mariacheño“he recalled the recent case of Depp and Amber Heard, and this is how the stanza is heard:

Do you remember the case of Johnny Depp? Well, if the ‘unmentionable’ makes a case for me, you’ll see that again, you can hear the artist perform.









Through the harsh attacks that make up this lyric, Christian Nodal would also include Belinda and her mom, apparently the “regional mexican” He is not willing to tolerate anything that goes against him and he expressed it in this new song, and this would include the Schülls.

In a speech, where he also apologized to the interpreter of “My people”, for launching the theme that he apparently “considered necessary”, González Nodal, born on January 11, 1999, issued a forceful warning to his “ex-fiancée” and incidentally to his “ex-mother-in-law”.

The interpreter of “Aguardiente”“Lemon with salt”, among other, He was willing to stop until the courts, something similar to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his ex-wife, who appeared in “Aquamann”.

You remember the case of Johnny Depp, well well, if the unmentionable puts up a case for me, they will see that again.

“Born and Happy”

In addition, regarding the subject of tattoos for which he received various criticisms and would even be branded as “naco” on Twitter by a fan of Belinda and the support of her mother, the interpreter of “Adiós Amor”, was proud to be who he is.

I like my tattoos, I like my flow, if I’m naco to be happy, well of course I am, I point.

In the midst of this strong controversy, Christián Jesús González Nodal apologized to Balvin for the way in which he reacted after allegedly uploading a photo in which he made fun of him, this, in the middle of a show in Morelia.

I’m very sorry, Balvin, we are all human beings and we have our 5 minutes of p3ndejis**. Nodal pointed out to the attendees.

Likewise, he also acknowledged that he regretted having released the theme dedicated to the 37-year-old star, of whom he would have captured the “mental health problems” that Balvin himself has pointed out in the past.

In a letter that lasts almost six minutes, the “former judge of La Voz” launched the urban-style theme where he launches strong adjectives against José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, against whom he launches strong adjectives such as “clown”, “pretentious”, p3nd3jo”, “Hypocrite”, “Embust3ro”, among others.

“I want you to cry, I’m going to make you cry… you’re a fucking joke, every time you try to sing, every time you try to rap, every time you try to rhyme… Poor clown who uses everyone to connect with the people,” the Mexican tells him in another of the strong verses.