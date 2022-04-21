Christian Nodal breaks the silence about the engagement RING he gave Belinda; Will he ask her?

Amid rumors of a possible lawsuit, Christian Nodal first spoke about the situation with the engagement ring what did he give to Belinda. And it is that since the breakup of the “Nodeli” last February, a debate has been generated in the networks about whether the singer should return the millionaire gift to her ex-boyfriend.

It was in May 2021 that the couple announced that they were ready to get married and confirm their love to the world. Beli at that time boasted of a stunning diamond ring which, according to some media reports, is valued at 3 million dollars.

Even on the show Tell me what you know They indicated that Nodal would have bought it in Los Angeles to be able to pay it in installments, in addition to the fact that he used special security to transport it to Madrid, where he asked Belinda a big question.

But unfortunately the love would not last long and since their scandalous separation, many have wondered what the fate of the extravagant ring will be. To date, public opinion is divided between those who say that Beli should return the jewel and those who think that it is not necessary.

After months of silence, finally the interpreter of “From the kisses I gave you” He has already made known what he plans to do about it and if he wants his ex-partner to return the luxurious jewel or not.

This is the 3 million dollar ring that Nodal bought from Belinda. Photo: Instagram @angelcityjewelers

Nodal explodes against a fan and reveals the fate of the ring

It all happened during a live broadcast on the platform Twitterwhere the singer sought to have a meeting with his fans, however, Nodal was upset when one of his followers questioned him about an alleged lawsuit against Belinda to recover the very expensive ring.

Immediately, the artist exploded and made it clear that if he has not given any statement, then they do not have to believe any of the assumptions.

“If it doesn’t come out of my mouth… that’s the question, if it doesn’t come out of my fingers, out of my mouth, don’t put me in things, I don’t have anything bad against anyone,” Nodal clarified.

In the same transmission, a user who was following the live asked that the ring matter no longer be discussed, since the singer had not even asked him, to which Nodal responded with a slight laugh and a “Correct thanks”.

The interpreter also took the opportunity to send a message to all his followers and ask them to ignore the speculation, as he assured that he is not there to “get sick of negative things.”

Nodal announces that he is leaving Mexico and spending his money on “luxuries”

These statements arise after the Sonoran left Mexico to move to Los Angelesin the United States, where according to press reports, the singer has already done his thing spending close to 2 million pesos in luxury cars and an opulent dinner.

According to the journalist Nelssie Carrillo, the interpreter of ‘Goodbye Love’ spent almost 400 thousand pesos to delight your friends at the restaurant ‘Nusr Et’. In addition to being caught in the ‘Champion Motoring’the favorite place of celebrities to buy their cars, where he decided to take a ‘Cadillac Escalade Sport’, valued at 2 million 69 thousand 900 pesos.

As if this were not enough, a friend of the 23-year-old told TV Notes that Belinda’s ex-fiancé is ‘giving her pleasure free rein’, since he pays almost one million pesos for the rent of his new home in Los Angeles.

