Entertainment

Christian Nodal breaks the silence about the engagement RING he gave Belinda; Will he ask her?

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Amid rumors of a possible lawsuit, Christian Nodal first spoke about the situation with the engagement ring what did he give to Belinda. And it is that since the breakup of the “Nodeli” last February, a debate has been generated in the networks about whether the singer should return the millionaire gift to her ex-boyfriend.

It was in May 2021 that the couple announced that they were ready to get married and confirm their love to the world. Beli at that time boasted of a stunning diamond ring which, according to some media reports, is valued at 3 million dollars.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

On video, Becky G removes the hand of a man who posed with her for a photo

5 mins ago

Angelina Jolie would sue the FBI after incident with Brad Pitt – People – Culture

7 mins ago

Ángela and Pepe Aguilar break the silence and talk about the scandal of the photographs

17 mins ago

‘this’ detail about Natalie Portman’s Thor has been confirmed • ENTER.CO

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button