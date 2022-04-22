Christian Nodal breaks the silence and refers for the first time to Belinda’s engagement ring

Tired of the speculations, Christian Nodal broke the silence and referred, for the first time, to the engagement ring he gave Belinda. In an Instagram live with his followers, the singer denied having asked his ex for the return of the ring to whoever was his partner.

The jewel in question is a solitaire with a large rectangular shaped diamond in the center and small diamonds covering the band of the same. The ring is valued at 3 million dollars and it was with the Nodal asked Belinda to marry during a romantic evening in Spain.

While the Mexican actress and singer avoids talking about the subject, the artist was the one who confirmed the separation, making it clear that peace reigns between the two.

in pairs with Aurora Cardenas, Nodal He will leave Mexico to settle in Los Angeles where he will record his next album in search of expansion in the international market and peace in the face of the versions and scandals that arose after his separation from the actress and singer.

With Christian’s own denial about the supposed return of the engagement ring, it is clear that the expensive jewel has it Belinda in his possession and that he can do with it what he wants since it was a gift from the singer as proof of his love. An love that was cut short after the breakup that all of Latin America talks about and talked about.

