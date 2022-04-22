Entertainment

Christian Nodal breaks the silence and refers for the first time to Belinda’s engagement ring

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

Tired of the speculations, Christian Nodal broke the silence and referred, for the first time, to the engagement ring he gave Belinda. In an Instagram live with his followers, the singer denied having asked his ex for the return of the ring to whoever was his partner.

The jewel in question is a solitaire with a large rectangular shaped diamond in the center and small diamonds covering the band of the same. The ring is valued at 3 million dollars and it was with the Nodal asked Belinda to marry during a romantic evening in Spain.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

Related Articles

First images of Dakota Johnson in the adaptation of Jane Austen

30 seconds ago

Harry Potter: an AI recreates the characters according to their description in the books

3 mins ago

James Gunn Says His Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies Are More Coherent Than The Original Comics

13 mins ago

YG & Brittany Renner spark dating rumors

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button