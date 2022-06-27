Christian Nodal broke down in tears in the middle of the concert: “I am not a good example of a human being”

Title Christian Nodal burst into tears at his concert in Colombia

Christian Nodal returns to give something to talk about and this time for sharing his feelings with the public. And it is that since he ended his relationship with Belinda, the composter has become a trend in social networks for different reasons.

Between his constant and extravagant changes of image, his new tattoos on his face, the women with whom he has been captured on different occasions and even the “tiradera” that he dedicated to J Balvin, the one born in Caborca, Sonora, has given a lot what to talk about.

This Saturday night the interpreter of We are no longer nor will we be arrived in Colombian lands with his Outlaw Tourwhere his recital went from being a celebration occasion to an emotional night in which the 23-year-old musician poured his heart out on stage.

The singer is starting a romance with the reggaetonera Cazzu (Photo: Getty Images)

Nodal addressed his fans to tell how he is emotionally. He first thanked the public attending the concert held in Montería, Córdoba, for the welcome they gave him, but he confessed that before going on stage he was afraid that Colombians would be angry with him for “the things that are said in the media”, he even mentioned that the press “does not want it”.

“The media don’t love me, but the reality is different. It has cost me a lot to reach this beautiful audience I have today and it’s not fair that people talk shit about me to get money, I’m not a shitty human being. I just play my music,” she said on the verge of tears.

the singer of Of the kisses that I gave you He acknowledged that he does not consider himself an example for anyone, since like all people he makes mistakes, however he is exposed all the time.

Nodal has felt attacked by the press, according to his words (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“I am not a good example of a human being, I am 23 years old. The difference is that mine, everyone takes a video, takes a photo and you don’t take a photo when you are acting as a human being. There is a lack of empathy in this world and excuse meI needed to use this moment to vent, “he added with tears in his eyes.

This emotional moment is added to another interaction that the “mariacheño” exponent had with his audience on his already extensive tour of Latin America. On June 18, Christian would have delayed the start of its presentation in the Real Estate of Santa Cruz, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, starting their concert several minutes late, a fact that would have made some people in the audience angry when the singer from Sonora finally began his Show between mixed feelings.

The new tattoos on Nodal’s face have also caused controversy (Photo: Twitter/@cojofeliz)

And it is that in some videos that circulate on social networks it can be seen that Belinda’s ex-boyfriend what appear to be ice cubes are thrown at him from the front rows at the side of the stageSo visibly upset, Nodal demands that those who attacked him leave and the cost of their ticket be returned to them.

“Take them out to hell and pay them for their ticket, they are not throwing ice at me because I respect them and they are not respecting me… please respect me”, the singer of Down here in one of the videos of the presentation that circulate on the networks.

Christian Nodal Furious When Ice Cream Was Thrown At His Most Recent Concert In Bolivia

Subsequently, the winner of the Latin Grammy He continued with his performance and thanked his fans who supported him after his angry words with applause and shouts of euphoria.

After the incident that occurred on Saturday night, Nodal planned to give another concert on Sunday, June 19However the Show to appear in La Paz, Bolivia, was canceled due to “breach of contract” a few hours after the show began.

