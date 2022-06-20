Christian Nodal cancels concert in Bolivia hours before it takes place

We are already used to Christian Nodal being a recurring theme on social networks and the media; Whether it’s because of his short hairs with other artists, his run-ins with his ex-in-laws or his fleeting romances, the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” usually monopolizes all the spotlights.

Now, Nodal became a trend again after it became known that the concert he had scheduled for tonight was canceled, just hours before it took place.

The news was made known through the platforms with an official statement: “The presentation scheduled for today, Sunday, June 19, at the Rafael Mendoza Stadium in the city of La Paz, of the singer Christian Nodal with his Forajido tour is cancelled”, reads the document.

As they explained, the reason why the event did not take place was a breach of contract by the organizers, although no further details were given in this regard.

JG Music, the company that represents the singer, disclaimed any responsibility and regretted that Christian’s fans had been disappointed: “We regret communicating this fact that completely exempts the artist and the company that represents him from responsibility,” they concluded.



Photo: Instagram

It should be noted that this would not be the first time that the 23-year-old has canceled one of his shows a few minutes before appearing, a few months ago he did not attend the event he had planned in Colombia, arguing that he could not travel to this country. even though he tried by all means. After making this situation known, the Colombian public did not take it well at all and, in addition to criticizing it, they destroyed the event site.

