Christian Nodal cancels concert while Belinda Peregrín enjoys her stay in Spain | Famous

Christian Nodal canceled one of his concerts of his Forajido tour in the Mexican Republic, due to the insecurity that exists in the state of Colima. The singer sent a statement and assured that the date will be postponed.
“Due to acts of violence and insecurity that have arisen in the metropolitan area of the city of Colima, we have reached an agreement to postpone the event on April 2, 2022 at the Plaza de Toros La Petatera in Villa de Álvarez, Colima, hoping wholeheartedly to be there as soon as possible. possible back in the city, and that the unfortunate events that are currently happening cease so that I can enjoy a great night with all of you as soon as possible”.
Nodal regretted “the inconveniences and that for reasons beyond his control we have to find ourselves in this situation.”
Colima is currently suffering a wave of violence, according to figures from the state prosecutor’s office, from January 2022 to March 184 deaths have been reported.
On March 19, the singer offered a concert in Chihuahua, Mexico, in which he was booed for having come out to sing four hours late. The enraged public shouted Belinda in unison, they also named Lupillo Rivera, the actress’s ex.
According to information from the ‘First Hand’ program, the delay was due to Christian was served with a lawsuit that he has filed in Chihuahua by a local businessman for having canceled two concerts in 2018, of which he had already received advances.
Belinda continues to triumph in Spain
For its part, Belinda continues in Spain where she will reside for the next six months due to several projects that are on the horizon, including the launch of the Netflix series ‘Welcome to Eden’, which premieres in April.
On March 23, she attended a glamorous party organized by the Elle Spain magazine in which there were important personalities from that country, including a member of royalty, Federica de Marichalar y Borbón, niece of King Felipe VI.
Belinda wants to enjoy her homeland, including its festivities, such as the Madrid Pride festivities. “I hope so. I would love to. I will be here the next 6 months of my life and I, happy to see the sunrise in Madrid,” he told the EFE news agency.
In addition, the singer and actress has been starring on the covers of different magazines, such as the last Women’s Day, in which she appears together with the model and designer Gabriela González in L’Officiel. In April she is the cover of Grazie Mexico.