Christian Nodal captured with Adamari López, what are they doing together?

Christian Nodal has given a lot to talk about as soon as he arrives in the city of Los Angeles, after knowing the excessive bills he pays with his friends, now he is captured with the driver, Adamari Lopez, who would be “locked up”, “What happened in Nodal’s room?”

After the breakup of singerChristian Nodal and Belinda, the “Sonoran“He has been caught with four girls in less than a month, it should be reiterated, none of them belong to the world of entertainment, at least until today, which revealed the surprising news that he was seen with the renewed television shorty: Adamari.

In recent weeks, the “composer” has not exactly enjoyed a “good reputation” in terms of the women they insure, switching from one to another in a matter of days.

Christian Jesús González Nodal has shown that he can be quite a “heartbreaker” so after recently circulating his meeting with the driver, speculation by his thousands of followers would not be lacking.

The interpreter of hits like “Goodbye Love“, “They did not tell you wrong”, “Bottle after bottle”, among many others, starred in a meeting with the “ex-wife of Luis Fonsi”.

And the most curious thing is that at first their meeting was a mystery since he was locked up with the “Puerto Rican”, however, the reason was that the “former judge of The Voice“, put his own skills as a “tattoo artist” to the test.

The interpreter of “We are not, nor will we be” has become such a fan of this practice that he himself is an example himself by using his own skin as a canvas, now he also practices his own pulse by making a drawing to the 50 year old “actress”.

Through the images of the video, Christian Nodal is observed being the same one who records the drawing to the “Toni Costa’s ex“, who apparently “requested a design with great meaning for her”.

Adamari López put herself in the hands of the man born on January 11, 1999 in Caborca, who made a drawing in which he joined the letter A with a heart, “Amigas y rivales”, a memory of the novel in which the star participated for which in the end she and her daughter liked and would give their approval.

In the end, the mystery of what was really happening in Nodal’s room was revealed, as the previous image questions and that Adamari shared on his Instagram account where both appear together while the famous 50-year-old makes a gesture of surprise.

What will happen in Nodal’s room? It can be seen in a questionnaire box: “Nodal tattoos Adamari”, “They make a musical duo”, “Exclusive interview”.

Apparently, it was all about a challenge that the television collaborator made for a program that she leads in the United States.

Once again, the standout with awards such as Latin Grammy, Billboard and Dos Premios Lo Nuestro, among others, shows one of the hobbies that could become his second job if he abandoned music.