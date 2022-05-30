Christian Nodal closes cycles and appears with a new look in the style of Flower Power seventies

Hermosillo.- The Christian Nodal singerwith a look that revives the flower power seventiessurprises with his image upon his arrival at the Ignacio L. Pesqueira International Airport, prior to his presentation at Las Fiestas del Pitic in Hermosillo, Sonora.

With the new look in her blonde hair with colorful floral details, the Belinda’s ex-boyfriend has been compared to that of Colombian singer J. Balvinprobably because of the extravagance.

Heating up motors. Nodal’s new look seems to compete with the controversial image shown by Jay de la Cueva, lead singer of Moderatto who took the stage in a wedding dress at the inaugural event of the Pitic Festival.

In social networks, the controversy unleashed by the Outfit of the singer, author, multi-instrumentalist and composer has not yet died down, and now the Sonoran surprises with colorful flowers on his head.

Christian Nodal’s expectation is to exceed the 50 thousand souls that Los Angeles Azules gathered at the Pitic 2019 Festivities in the same Rosales Forum.

The artist from Caborca, Sonora, joked that he had not appeared in the state since ExpoGan 2018, “and nobody went.”

He recalled that at his last concert in the capital of Sonora, there were no more than 100 people, despite the fact that he had won three Billboard awards.

This day, it is scheduled to go on stage at 10:00 p.m., to close the Pitic 2022 festivities.

Prophet in his land. Since its announcement it has caused great expectation. Hundreds of fans have lined up and waited for him for hours, despite the burning sun and temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius in the shade.

Nodal is the first Sonoran in 20 years to close the most important parties in the capital of Sonora.

The interpreter of “Botella after bottle”, “Se me forgot”, “Goodbye Love”, “Probably” and other musical hits, announced that he will share the stage with Lucah, the musical duo made up of Sonoran artists Carlos Colosio and Luis Fernando Huerta .

Read also: Renata Altamirano, trans influencer, denounces discrimination in Dubai

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

AFCL