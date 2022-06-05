Christian Nodal compares Belinda with Amber Heard in tiradera against J Balvin

This Saturday Christian Nodal premiered the long-awaited “tiradera” in against J Balvinafter the regional music singer was upset by a “joke” that the Colombian did.

And although ‘Girasol’, Nodal’s song, is made to criticize the interpreter of ‘Mi Gente’, the 23-year-old singer took advantage of the occasion to dedicate some of the verses to his ex-girlfriend, Belindawho is referred to in the topic.

In this way, in his song it is possible to hear how Christian would refer to Belinda as “the unspeakable”, because he never says his name; however, it is clear that it is about her.

In addition to this, he also compares it with Amber Heardwho lost the lawsuit that Johnny Depp filed for defamation, since she wrote an opinion piece in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Thus, in a small fragment of his song you can hear: “Do you remember the johnny depp case?, If the unmentionable makes me a case, they will see that again”, which was noted by his followers.

Nodal even took it out on what Belinda did to him with J Balvin😅😂😂😂😂 — Geraldine✨ (@gerafernandezq) June 4, 2022

El Nodal talks about how he is healing but he mentions Belinda, he looks hot!!!

What fart Nodal?

Everything is good at home?? — 𝔸𝕞𝕪 ℤ𝕖𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕒 🌠 (@Amy_Zelaya21) June 4, 2022

Well, this is not the only reference in ‘Sunflower’ to his relationship with the singer, since he also talked about the recent disagreement he had with the belinda’s mom Through social networks.

The above, because Belinda Schüll supported a tweet in which a user indicated that Nodal is “popcorn”, which bothered the interpreter of ‘Botella after bottle’, who leaked a conversation with the singer while they were dating.

Well, as you can see, for Belinda’s mom, Nodal is a Naco… The Queen of England spoke… 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/tS7lRDMv94 — radcm92 (@dapc24) May 16, 2022

In this way, he revealed that Schüll would be keeping all the Profits of Belinda, because he wrote “20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing”.

Thus, in his song Nodal says: “Everyone tries to repress my personality, I like my tattoos, I like my flow. if to be ‘naco’ is to be happyWell, of course I am, my music is yours, but my life is not”, also in reference to the criticism of which he has been the target.