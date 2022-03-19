Christian Nodal could be arrested as soon as he arrives in Chihuahua for this reason

Mexico City.- This year has not been easy for Christian Nodalbecause he not only separated from Belindabut also has problems with his old label, Universalwho was said vetoed him to sing but now he joined SonyMusic.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Since he signed his contract with Sony he began to do better, as he won several awards in Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 and was also at the tribute to Vicente Fernandez.

In addition, the tickets for his presentations are sold out immediately, but that is not all, since he will leave the country for the first time to give a concert and all the tickets are sold out.

But now he is going through a new legal problem in Chihuahua. He canceled several presentations in Sonora in 2018 without giving any reason, in addition he did not return the advance of 600 thousand pesos that he was paid for his performance in Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez.

In the demand filed with the Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua, Investigation Units: Case 19-2018-0029013, investigation folder 29013/18, it was stipulated that the Row Rent a Car Mexico company sent him a two-car service to come and go with driver, but it was not liquidated either.

According to the newspaper El Heraldo Chihuahua, as soon as the singer sets foot in the state, he will be notified of the alleged lawsuit, this will happen tomorrow, March 20.