Christian Nodal covers one of Belinda’s tattoos

At his concert in Costa Rica last weekend, the singer Christian Nodal showed that he had erased all traces of Belinda in his life… and in his body. Days after the artists announced that they had ended their courtship and commitment, the singer-songwriter confirmed that his “ex” is already a thing of the past, since he covered the tattoo that said “Beli” and that he had on the side of his right ear.

The four symbols of the suits of the card (peppers, cups, hearts and clubs) served to hide the four letters of the name of who at one time was Nodal’s great love.

In the concert that the artist presented on Saturday, February 19 at the San Carlos Expo, the public was eager to accompany the singer in his cabanga and many eyes were waiting for how the interpreter was going to perform on stage, after his famous sentimental break. . Among the most attentive was the Costa Rican photographer David Chacón, who thanks to his expertise revealed to the world that Nodal had covered up the tattoo in question.

Photographer David Chacón was responsible for recording Christian Nodal’s concert in Costa Rica. This image, where the change in the tattoo is evident, has been replicated in various international media. (David Chacón)



A photograph of Chacón has already been replicated by international media dedicated to entertainment news, such as the popular program El gordo y la flaca. In the snapshot, Chacón realized that Nodal had made a new tattoo on top of the one he had with Belinda’s name.

The photo was not the work of chance: Chacón, who has vast experience in concert coverage, said that he always prepares and studies the artists with whom he is going to work and that is why he had yet to capture an image of the new tattoo.

“The photo comes a lot as a result of my style to work. I like to photograph concerts in steps, first I take medium and wide shots because I like to see the euphoria of the artist and the public. As time goes by, I start to take close-ups, which are very important to give people images that they may not be able to see long”, explained the artist who has worked in large concert productions in Costa Rica, such as the shows of Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Ricardo Arjona and Chayanne, among others.

Christian Nodal had his ex Belinda’s name tattooed on the side of his right ear. At the concert in Costa Rica he showed that he had covered it up. (File/David Chacon)



“In this case, because of her breakup and because it was in the public domain that she had Belinda’s tattoo, there was a lot of speculation about it. I was searching for a long time for the right angle and the right moment to take the photo,” added the photographer.

The image was taken by Chacón thanks to the fact that he used a 70/200 millimeter lens, which helped him to capture the detail well from a distance.

We will have to wait to see if Nodal has already covered or erased the other three tattoos that he made on his body to honor the romance he had with Belinda. When they had been dating for four months, both singers drew the number four on their skin; In addition, Nodal had embodied the legend “Utopía” (the title of Belinda’s latest album) with a red heart on his body and, finally, on his chest he had the singer’s eyes drawn.

In the meantime, we share other photos that David Chacón took during the Nodal concert in Costa Rica:

Christian Nodal achieved a special connection with his Costa Rican public in San Carlos. (David Chacón)



Photographer David Chacón managed to capture the crowd at Expo San Carlos during Christian Nodal’s concert. Photo: David Chacon.



San Carlos received Christian Nodal a few days after ending his relationship with Belinda. (David Chacón)

