Christian Nodal debuts a tattoo in honor of Cazzu, his new conquest

Christian Nodal is once again in the eye of the storm, and this time it is not because Belinda or J Balvin, what happens is that in the last few hours a series of photographs were leaked in which he is seen holding hands with the Argentine rapper, known as Cazzu.

So far, neither of them has confirmed if their closeness is due to a friendship or if they have decided to start a romantic relationship. What is a fact is that the Mexican regional singer appeared with a new tattoo on his facewhich is presumed could be in honor of Bad Bunny’s former girlfriend.

Christian Nodal was seen hand in hand with Cazzu, in Guatemala.

Photo: Twitter

In the photos circulating on the Internet you can see that Christian Nodal tattooed a spider web on his forehead, a design similar to the one the Argentine rapper has on her chestin reference to the image of his new album.

Christian Nodal is tattooed in honor of Cazzu

Photo: Instagram @agenciamexico

After the photographs were released, followers of the singer stressed that it seems that he did not learn the lesson after what happened with Belindato whom he dedicated several tattoos on his body and that he ended up covering after ending his romance with the beautiful green-eyed girl.

Who is Cazzu, the new conquest of Christian Nodal?

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, was born on December 16, 1993 in Argentina. In 2017 he released the album ‘Maldade $’, in the trap genre. From this material comes the song “Loca”, along with rappers Khea and Duki.

The success of the song lies in the fact that a remix version was made with Bad Bunny, which helped her become a promoter of urban music in Argentina.

He recently released his single “Piénsame,” which has clocked nearly half a million views on YouTube.