Christian Nodal ended up in “strange places” in his youth for leading a life full of excesses

Christian Nodal confessed in a recent interview that the excesses to which he was exposed as a young man took him to “strange places”. The regional Mexican singer opened up about what it was like for him to rise to fame at a young age.

The interpreter of “We are not and will not be” stars on the cover of Life and Style Mexico for the March edition. In this, Christian Nodal showed off his body in a photo shoot without a single sign of the tattoos he got in honor of Belinda and offered an extensive interview.

Christian Nodal confessed how fast he was living and without thinking about anything

Among the different topics that Christian Nodal touched on during his interview with the magazine Life and Style Mexico He highlighted that the singer was honest about the excesses of his life and how fame quickly went to his head.

“A stage of my life was like a blackout. Every day was a party. Hanging out with people you didn’t know and ending up in strange places”, confessed Nodal who also admitted that for a long time he had constant nightmares so he preferred not to sleep.

Christian Nodal also commented that fame was going to his head quickly and that “I thought that money was just that, living the crazy life, to the extreme, fast, without thinking things through”, however, he knew how to realize it in time and lead a more focused life.