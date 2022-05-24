Christian Nodal explains why he revealed the controversial conversation with Belinda

Christian Nodal He has been involved in great controversy in recent weeks after starring in a series of publications responding to criticism from his ex’s mother, Belinda. He publicly shared on his social networks a screenshot of a conversation with the singer where he asked her for money to fix his teeth and got angry when he did not receive an answer.

All this as a result of the reaction of Belinda Schull, the mother of his ex-fiancée, when responding with applause emojis to a tweet that called him “naco”. It generated a great scandal that of course reached the ears of the singer who responded furiously.

Belinda and Christian Nodal

A few hours ago, the singer answered a follower’s question about why he did not try to speak in private before taking that conversation to social networks. Bluntly, Christian Nodal revealed that the reason he published the conversation was because he did contact the singer but did not receive a response or any change.

“Yes I did, I called him several times. I wrote to him and nothing changed”, commented. She later clarified that it is not about money but about the intention of the actions. “It’s not about money, it’s about that they keep trying to affect. Not even success helps them to leave me alone. All that was missing was that push they gave me so that I finally decided what to do”wrote.

Christian Nodal has repeatedly shared that what he is looking for is to clear his name, never harm anyone. He wants peace to continue concentrating on his career and on the many concerts that he is about to offer soon.

“I want to focus my career on giving love from the depths to the world. And with these foolish people pulling me, I’m not going to make it. I need to get rid of those haunting ghosts”Nodal wrote in another tweet.

For her part, the singer Belinda has decided to remain silent in the face of controversy. She is happy with new acting projects on Netflix and working very hard to overcome the breakup with the interpreter of “Botella After Bottle”.

Some claim that he has sent hints to the singer as his response in a recent interview for the medium VanityTeen: “Don’t pay attention to what others say about you. We are here to be happy. Let’s be respectful and polite. I think those things are important. It’s not always about rebelling. There is a reason for the existing rules. But let’s not be affected by what others say”he mentioned.