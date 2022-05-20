Christian Nodal explains why he shared an alleged text from Belinda asking for money

Christian Nodal assures that he published the messages that he supposedly exchanged with Belinda to clear his name and to obtain justice.

After sharing screenshots of apparent WhatsApp conversations with Belinda, Nodal on Wednesday responded to several social media users who had questions about why he wanted to expose his ex.

“I’m not doing this to make them go after anyone. I want PEACE, clear my name,” Nodal tweeted to a follower who defended Belinda.

“I want to focus my career on giving love from the depths to the world. And with these foolish people pulling me I’m not going to make it. I need to get rid of those haunting ghosts, ”replied the singer to another fan, referring to Belinda and her parents.

Christian Nodal took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp conversation between him and Belinda in which the pop singer asked him for money.

“20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it cost me too. When I got tired of giving, it was all over, ”said the introduction to the screenshot shared by the artist.

In Belinda’s alleged message that Nodal shares, she says: Isn’t some money going to come to you? to fix her teeth and another amount for her parents.

After a deleted message, Belinda’s messages continue in which the relationship ends and assures that he left her alone and that she regrets having been with him.

Nodal assures that the claim is not for the economic aspect.

“It’s not about money, it’s about what they keep trying to affect,” she told another follower on Twitter.

“Have you ever heard the word JUSTICE? Well, that’s what happens when you do bad things,” Nodal wrote to another user.