Entertainment

Christian Nodal EXPLODES against J Balvin for MOCKING his new look | MEMES

Photo of James James3 mins ago
0 6 2 minutes read

Christian Nodal has become the most controversial character of the moment, the Mexican singer answered to the criticism he received from the Colombian reggaeton player J Balvinwho mocked Nodal’s new look, which provoked the fury of the Mexican regional singer who used social networks to respond to José, while users of the same networks have already been unleashed with endless memes to ironize the new fashion fight in the entertainment world.

Although it seemed like a well-intentioned joke on the part of J Balvinit was Christian Nodal who did not take it in the best way and showed his anger by recriminating the Colombian and pointing out that he is the one who composes his songs and does not use other people as Balvin does, and used the same photo to respond to the offense.

Source link

Photo of James James3 mins ago
0 6 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Screening of ‘Swallow’ postponed at Cinemateca Luis Buñuel

4 mins ago

Foot PSG – Lionel Messi releases a Masterclass, PSG is jealous

5 mins ago

“Shirley”: a character always on the edge of the abyss | About writer Shirley Jackson, a forerunner of Stephen King

15 mins ago

Kim Kardashian announces the launch of her new beauty brand!

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button