Christian Nodal EXPLODES against J Balvin for MOCKING his new look | MEMES

Christian Nodal has become the most controversial character of the moment, the Mexican singer answered to the criticism he received from the Colombian reggaeton player J Balvinwho mocked Nodal’s new look, which provoked the fury of the Mexican regional singer who used social networks to respond to José, while users of the same networks have already been unleashed with endless memes to ironize the new fashion fight in the entertainment world.

Although it seemed like a well-intentioned joke on the part of J Balvinit was Christian Nodal who did not take it in the best way and showed his anger by recriminating the Colombian and pointing out that he is the one who composes his songs and does not use other people as Balvin does, and used the same photo to respond to the offense.

The controversy did not stop there J Balvin responded with a story ironizing the tattoos on the face of Nodalusing a filter with the name Belinda, while making fun of Chirsitan for being late for concerts.

It all started after J Balvin shared a photo in which he is seen with the same hair color as Christian Nodal and in said post he tagged the interpreter of ‘Botella after Bottle’ who was not amused by the publication and explodes against his Colombian colleague for having shared that.

what didn’t count Christian Nodal is that his love story with Belinda is well known for J Balvinwho immediately took the offensive and used this place in Nodal’s life to mock the Mexican singer again, who responded to the insult by posting a story on Instagram with the theme that Residente had dedicated to José.

These are the memes for the fight between Christian Nodal and J Balvin

The memes as always did not forgive this moment, now they try to Christian Nodal Y J Balvin continue to be a world trend with their lawsuit and the funny reactions of social networks.

Others asked for the help of Maluma to stop the fight between J Balvin and Nodal, because they know that he has powers to ensure world peace or at least that’s what he believes.

But it seems that everything ended in a joke because both continued to share stories and continue to be friends on Instagram, so it is ruled out that this fight between J Balvin Y Christian Nodal not explode, even if memes they do not forgive Joseph.

There will be what to expect to know if both artists will be able to control their anger or will continue to give material to social networks so that they continue to generate fun memes.