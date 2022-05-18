Christian Nodal exposes Belinda’s conversation asking for money

Christian Nodal and Belinda they ended their romantic relationship, but his story seems not to end. Now the singer shared a conversation in which the actress would have asked for money to fix her teeth.

The artist shared capturing messages from the conversation in WhatsApp after Belinda’s mother liked a comment that described him as “naco” and later published the message: “The world is full of people who want to collect fruit from trees that they never planted or cared for.”

The interpreter of “We are not and will not be” asked that stop talking about him and sent a strong message.

“20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I am healing. I do not bother you, I do not even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it cost me too. When I got tired of giving it’s over“He replied on Twitter.

Along with this message, he shared the capture of the conversation in which Belinda asks him for money:

“Love. Do you think I can get my teeth fixed this week? In other words, some money is not going to come to you this week? Apart from my parents? So that I can fix them?” it reads.

Then a deleted message is observed and minutes later, the protagonist of the telenovela “Accomplices to the rescue” would have been upset with Nodal.

“I deeply regret all that I have suffered with you. You have destroyed my whole life. The best thing is that you concentrate on your career, which is the only thing that matters to you. I’m not going to go on like this anymore, not with your people, not with anything. I knew this was going to happen, I knew you were going to leave me alone and destroy life”, can be seen in the conversation.