Christian Nodal: Fans show that they went home with him after his concert in Chiapas

Christian Nodal is one of the most popular young singers in Mexico in the regional genre and although before his courtship with Belinda He was already a star, after his breakup, it served to catapult him even further in his career at the image level.

This could be seen by all the support he received since he released the single “Ya no somos, ni seremos”, which he presented as soon as he announced the end of his relationship with the actress who now lives in Spain.

In spite of this, the controversies also arrived, because Nodal canceled a performance Colombia, which generated great discontent among his fans of the aforementioned South American nation. The theory is that he did it because he was accompanied by what is rumored to be his new girlfriend: Mariana Rivers. However, he declared that they are nothing and that he did not arrive at the presentation due to problems at the airport in Toluca.

Fans leave with Nodal after concert

As already mentioned, the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” and “Botella after bottle” is offering a series of concerts to reactivate his career after his torrid romance and of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.

One of them offered Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas, where he filled the venue where he sang all his hits. As expected, all his fans showered him with praise and affection. He can even be seen in videos that circulate on social networks that let some of them come to have a microcoexistence.

However, it seems that there were a couple of girls who turned out to be lucky, because after the event was held and they took the well-deserved selfies next to the celebrity, they apparently ended up in the house where he was staying. In a video broadcast on TikTok from the account of the user @victooriaruby, he could be seen in the place, in the same way some vehicles that the singer had already shown through his stories appear.

However, shortly after the publication of the recording, the user ended up deleting it, but left some other videos of the presentation where she gives an account of how well the people of Chiapas had a good time next to Christian Nodal.

The user deleted the video from her account (Photo: TikTok @victooriaruby)

(Photo: Screenshot)

