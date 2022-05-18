Christian Nodal filters WhatsApp MESSAGES where Belinda asks him for MONEY and assures that he DESTROYED his life

After three months of the surprising rupture between Christian Nodal Y BelindaIt seems that the reasons that led them to make this decision are close to being fully revealed, because after weeks of speculation and hints between the Mexican regional music performer and his ex-fiancée, as well as her mother, now Nodal exploded and leaked messages from WhatsApp on her official Twitter account where the actress also ask for money and ensures that destroyed his life.

Although for several weeks the protagonists of this story have tried to keep silent about what happened between them, the controversy began to grow after a few days ago, the mom from Belindaon his social networks, applauded a comment where a user told him “popcorn” a Christian Nodal.

Later, in another publication, the mom from Beli posted a photo and wrote: “The world is full of people who want to collect fruit from trees that they never planted or cared for”. Said message would be dedicated to her daughter’s ex-fiancé.

This is how Christian Nodal responded and exploded the controversy on his Twitter account

Everything he wrote mom from Belinda came to Christian Nodal through his fans, and despite this, everything indicated that the singer was calm, because on his Twitter account he wrote: “I have read so many words of love that fill me with peace. Thank you very much, I love you”.

However, the Mexican regional music singer could not bear the attacks of his former mother-in-law and filter posts from WhatsApp where Belinda you ask for money and ensures that destroyed his life.

“20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I get tired of giving, it’s all over, ”Nodal published.

In the posts from WhatsApp shown by the interpreter in his Twittr account it is read that Belinda he sent him the text asking him money for the dentist: “Honey, do you think I can get my teeth fixed this week? I mean, aren’t you going to get some money this week? Apart from my parents? So that I can fix them?”

After these questions, it is likely that Nodal have talked on the phone with BeliWell, after several minutes, a deleted message is observed and the “Princess of Latin Pop” sends him very upset texts in which he implies that their relationship would have already ended. In addition, strong claims can be observed towards the regional singer and he even assures him that He destroyed her life with her courtship.

“I deeply regret everything I have suffered with you. You have destroyed my whole life. The best thing is that you concentrate on your career, which is the only thing that matters to you. I’m not going to go on like this anymore, not with your people, not with anything. I knew this was going to happen, I knew you were going to leave me alone and destroy life,” Belinda wrote.

Although previously Nodal denied that the break with Beli It was given for money, with these messages the singer would have revealed that the main problem between them was due to economic reasons. So far there has been no public response from his ex-fiancée.