Almost 4 months after ending their engagement, Christian Nodal finally revealed how it was after Belinda: “I’m getting up from a m … I lived”… While we all focused on the aggressive fight between the singer of ‘Ya No Somos, Ni Seremos’ with J Balvin, in the messages he made this revealing confession.

Since last February, we received Nodal’s statement announcing the end of his two-year relationship with Belinda in an amicable mannerand even wishing him luck, everything was heard, both about the breakup and about what would have happened between them, in what seems to have been a very toxic courtship.

A few weeks ago Christian exploded, also in networks with Balvin, when his ex-mother-in-law applauded the one who called him “naco” and published a chat with Belinda, where she asked him for money for his teeth and for his parents.

But so far Nodal had never spoken openly about how he had ended up after ending with the woman he imagined as his wife for two years and the mother of his children.

“Clearly, everyone knows, I’m getting up from a very ugly shit that I lived”he said in part of his reply to the photo that J Balvin published where he compares the look of the hair of the twoasking them to find the difference.

Is that what few know, beyond his family and his closest friends, is that Nodal still would not have recovered from everything he lived next to Belinda and what, he would have found out after breaking up with her.

Behind the laughs, the success, the concerts, the different women we see him with, and even the controversies, the 23-year-old would be coming out of a strong depression and great sadness knowing that the consequences of a relationship on which he bet his future would not yet end.

Let us remember that, as revealed exclusively Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain in ‘Gossip No Like’, the end would have come when Belinda would have asked him for 4 million dollars to her fiancé at that time, to pay her debt to the Mexican treasury, and when the lawyers asked the singer’s accountant for the documents to pay, it was actually 500 thousand dollars. Finally that debt was forgiven by the president of Mexico, Manuel López Obrador.

LOOK HERE HOW NODAL TALKS ABOUT WHAT HE IS STILL LIVING FOR BELINDA:

