Christian Nodal finally reveals how he covered the tattoos he got for Belinda

Christian Nodal who is fully focused on his career as a singer and on a tour of Mexico and Latin America, after two months of announcing his breakup with Belinda, he broke the silence describing his relationship with the blonde as one of the best stages of his life.

“I lived a very precious stage, I lived some very beautiful moments. I think that as a couple we live very beautiful moments, bad moments like everything ”, mentioned in an interview for Televisa Shows without revealing the real reasons why they ended.

Christian Nodal gave details of his breakup with Belinda

Undoubtedly, One of the great unknowns after their separation is what the Mexican singer did to erase or completely cover the tattoos he got when he said he was very much in love with Belinda. Among them the huge design of the blonde’s green eyes that completely covered her chest.

In this regard, Nodal confessed that he decided to modify his design, one that would bring a new meaning to his life. It should be noted that he also covered the name “Beli” that he had tattooed on his ear with an English card drawing.

“I got tattooed; I had eyes here on my chest, I covered them with wings, and I did a full chest design. It was a design of taste. I have two poles: I hate it or I’m passionate about it, I don’t have a middle point”, explained the interpreter of “Goodbye love”.

Christian Nodal and the tattoos he got in honor of Belinda

Regarding that topic, Christian Nodal’s followers have witnessed how in recent months he has changed his style by covering a large part of his body with tattoosan art that he is passionate about and does not rule out setting up his own studio very soon.

Recall that a couple of weeks ago, Nodal showed that he has a talent for ink by tattooing Telemundo host Adamari López on the arm, who was very satisfied with his work.

Christian Nodal defended Belinda from speculation

Given all that has been said about his break with Belindain the same conversation, The singer showed the affection he has for his ex-girlfriend and trying to clean up his image, denying that their separation has to do with money problems as much was speculated, he said.

“What I can tell you is that I don’t even have moneynot everything that is spoken, many things and many stories are spoken. What we exposed to the world with a lot of love and many beautiful moments, that is what has to stay.” pointed out.

