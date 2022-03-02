Christian Nodal finally talks about the reason why he has tattooed his face

Christian Nodal is in the eye of the hurricane not only because of his media separation with Belinda but because In recent weeks he announced his return to music with two songs “We are not and will not be” and “I cried a river for you” a duet with Maná, which add record numbers of reproductions on various platforms.

Now that all eyes are on the regional Mexican interpreter, Life&Style magazine chose him for the cover image of the month of March, where he gave an extensive interview in which he talked about the process of change he has experienced to become an idol.

Among The most visible changes that the singer has experienced are the innumerable tattoos that he has on a large part of his body, including his face, something that has undoubtedly generated hundreds of criticisms in recent years, since there is nothing left of that singer with the face of a child.

Christian Nodal returned to music with the song “We are no longer nor will we be”

In that sense, Christian Nodal opened his heart and talked about the reasons why he has decided to tattoo his body, a strange hobby that seems to have no end.

“I take my passions to another level. Perhaps having tattoos on the face seems more extreme, but it is not that (as you asked me) I have created a character that works as a shield. I love tattoos and that’s why when I see myself I think: ‘That’s me‘”, said.

Christian Nodal is not afraid to look different

In the same conversation Oliver Venegas, one of Nodal’s best friends and creator of several of his tattoos, He explained that at first he refused to tattoo the singer’s hands and face because it was not correct as he was a public figure.However, as the years went by, he agreed because he understood that it was part of his essence.

“They told me so much to wait for the next album to come out to get a visible tattoo, to repress my personality, they wanted me to be what everyone expected from a regional singer and nobody would let me be”Nodal noted.

Christian Nodal is not afraid of criticism for his physical appearance

ThusChristian Nodal made it clear that it is not a problem for him to look different from the other exponents of regional Mexican nor to the criticism he could receive for getting tattooed in honor of his fiancée, Belinda.