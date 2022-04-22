Christian Nodal fulfilled Adamari López’s dream: he made his first tattoo in honor of the love of his life. Supervised by the singer’s tattoo artist, he was encouraged to take this step whose art is based on a small drawing that he had with Toni Costa.

At the end of the interview I was doing with the mariacheño singer for his presentation at the LAMAs, Ada shared with him that she wanted to do something that had never been done before, but from his hand… What? A tattoo!

Why did you choose Nodal? Because Adamari, who shares the same advertising agency as the singer of ‘No Somos, Ni Seremos’, Latin Icons, He has first-hand information about the great team with which each of his tattoos works..

Although for many Nodal has too many, each one of them is a work of art, and that is exactly what Adamari wanted. That’s why, in the interview she did for ‘Hoy Día’ in the hotel room where everyone is staying for the LAMAs tonight, López made the proposal to the singer.

Previous, she asked Alaïa what she thought of the idea, she asked her if she could use her handwriting to do it and they even chose the design together. How is the tattoo? An ‘A’ drawn by the little girl that ends in a heart, and she made it on her wrist.

But beyond the meaning of love between mother and daughter, the letter ‘A’ is very special for the López family, because all the names of her siblings, including herself, begin with that first letter of the alphabet.

LOOK HERE HOW THE TATTOO THAT NODAL MADE ADAMARI WAS ON:

This is the tattoo that Christian Nodal did to Adamari López. Photo: Today

