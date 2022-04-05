Christian Nodal gets “drunk” and sings a toxic song to Belinda? (VIDEO)

Entertainment

Christian Nodal Apparently he still can’t get over his courtship with Belinda, because the famous uploaded a video in which he appears “getting drunk” and singing a toxic song of heartbreak apparently with a dedication to her.

It should be noted that a few days ago Belinda announced that she was going to live in Spain, because she said that was her true homeland.

Through his Instagram stories, Nodal shared a video in which he starts to interpret a reggaeton song whose lyrics talk about the protagonist lives it getting drunk after his ex-girlfriend left him.

The song is extremely toxic because in it the character blames his ex-partner for his alcoholism, his vices and bad decisions.

“Walking with you I never hit vice, now all the requests are in my building. I dedicate my drunkenness to you, because I say what I don’t say in my right mind. I wasn’t like that, nor was I a saint, but it’s that in the process of crying for you so much I lost myself”, says the song.

Fans immediately began to assure that Nodal had uploaded that video with a special dedication to Belinda, who was barely captured at the CDMX airport, despite no longer considering the country as her home.

