Christian Nodal Goodbye Belinda? This is how he erases all his tattoos

Christian Nodal again surprises everyone, this after the “regional mexican“He appeared again showing his chest without the eyes of Belinda and her face without a trace of the singer, which would indicate that she has already completely erased the Mexican artist of Spanish origin.

The singer Christian Nodal appeared just a few days ago in “Lo Nuestro Awards” in which he caused surprise by wearing only a jacket that allowed to see the place where the eyes of the “SpanishAnd now they are no more.

Now the famous “composer“, who has become one of the greatest exponents of the “regional Mexican” genre, appears again, demonstrating that he no longer carries any memory that links him to the interpreter of “Luz singravida”.

The interpreter “Goodbye Love“, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, “Bot3lla after bottle” among many others, Christian Nodalappeared again last week and now without any of the tattoos that linked him to Belinda, this after the place where the drawing of the eyes of the “born in Madrid” was now carrying wings, as shown in one of the recent clips he shared on Instagram.

Christian Nodal shows how he erased Belinda’s eyes. Photo: Capture Instagram



The winner of two “Lo Nuestro Awards“, 23 years old, reappeared on the platform where to date it accumulates 8.3 million subscribers wearing a black, unbuttoned and long-sleeved shirt

Likewise, Christian Jesús González Nodal wears sunglasses and part of his hair still covers the area of ​​his forehead, however, the word “Utopia” is no longer visible, which would indicate that he also deleted it.

The phrase corresponded to one of the albums of the “Princess of Latin Pop”, the “Sonoran“However, Christian Jesús González Nodal, would proceed to erase everything that means a memory of the also television actress and apparently would fix everything days before their breakup.

Who removed the tattoos?

The artist, Rafael Valdéz would be contacted by the “originally from Caborca”, as revealed by the same artist to the Los Angeles Times, this, as documented, was two days before their breakup was announced, at which time Christian Nodal González called to propose the transformation, said the tattoo artist.

A few days ago, when the topic came up that Nodal wanted to get tattooed because of what happened with his ex-girlfriend, his chef recommended me to him, he told him about my work and the people I have tattooed, as the artist described.

Rafael Valdéz is quoted, earning up to 1,500 dollars an hour, and has been in charge of erasing the various tattoos that he “former judge of The Voice“He wore on his face and face in honor of the famous 32-year-old, who also replaced the word “BELI” on the side of his ear with four poker symbols.

The standout with Latin Grammy and Billboard Awards, would contact the artist thanks to the recommendation of the interpreter’s chef who recommended him with the first-born of the Nodal-Jiménez.