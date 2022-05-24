Christian Nodal his sister defends him after touching her on video

Christian Nodal touches sister on video and it rains criticism | Instagram

Christian Nodal sparked a strong controversy and not only because of the comments on Belinda, recently a video became the target of criticism of the “sonorense” for the type of relationship with his sister, Amely, who was seen playing in a video.

The singer Christian Nodal unleashed the scandal again after the scenes of a video will show him dancing with his sister whom he touched at one point.

During a family party, a video taken of the older brothers, González Nodal, while they danced, quickly went viral, causing a new scandal involving the “Belinda’s ex-fiancé“After it seems that he lost his hand and touched his sister, Amely González Nodal.

The fact was condemned by various users since the recording circulated on the internet and various platforms. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CONTROVERSIAL MOMENT.

The opinions were diverse and some “did not consider it a correct way on Nodal’s part and described it as an “out of place joke” on the part of the interpreter of “Goodbye Love”, “They did not tell you wrong”, “Of the kisses that you say”, etc., to whom moments later his sister came to his defense.

Apparently, someone from the family shared the material on social networks, where the brothers appear dancing, which stops when at one point, the “originally from Caborca”, Christian Nodalextends his hand towards the body of his consanguineous.

At the bottom of the recording some laughter is heard, it is presumed, it could be from their mother, although it has not been confirmed.

This generated some questions about whether it would have been Christy Nodal herself who released the video on social networks?

Among other reactions, some media pointed out that although the attitude of “former judge of The Voice” was harmless, this could be taken out of context and particularly because of the delicate situation that exists against women today.

However, the younger sister of the “mariacheño“He broke out and launched a forceful message trying to clean up the image of his famous brother who was criticized for “touching her inappropriately” to which he pointed out, they just had a nice time with the family.

Christian Nodal touches sister on video and it rains criticism. Photo: Capture Instagram



“Having to give explanations of what the relationship with my brother is like for people who have no limits and take advantage of this delicate movement, which has cost a lot to people who really do go through this type of case,” Amely wrote in one of their Instagram stories.

The young woman clarified the issue and asked them to stop relating what happened to situations that are really delicate, in addition to avoiding using it as a means to harm her brother, born on January 11, 1999, with whom there is “respect,” she said. upset.

“The ease with which they defame is horrible, do not forget that I am also a woman and not a reason to harm someone else, this time my brother directly. In the same way between my brother and I there is a beautiful relationship like any other and a line of respect,” wrote Amely.