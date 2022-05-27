Christian Nodal, “I would like to stop attacks against Belinda”

Christian Nodal Are you sorry for calling Belinda interested? | Instagram

Christian Nodal would have regretted having called Belinda “interested”, according to a source close to the famous, he would confess the supposed repentance of “Sonoran“.

Through a new post, a close friend of the singer Christian Nodal would have stated that apparently, “Belinda’s ex-fiancé” would have felt guilty for evidencing the conversations where, as can be seen, she “asks for money for herself and her family.”

After the strong scandals that arose after the “chats” that Christian Nodal showed on his Twitter account, the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” has received strong criticism and also support from his fans and his family.

However, this also increased the rejection that already existed towards the actress of “welcome to eden” who has faced strong controversies in his life and personal relationships.

For what a few hours ago, the magazine TvNotas assured in one of its recent publications that the interpreter of “Schnapps”

A friend of Christian Nodal told us: “he already wants to take the party in peace, so the only thing he asks is that the attack against him cease,” he said.

An alleged witness to the relationship of “The Nodeli“, would have raised his voice about the feelings of the “Mexican composer”, who apparently would only seek peace for both.

At the beginning of an alleged interview, the informant questioned the attitude of Belinda’s mother, after assuring that the “originally from Caborca” always sought to support her in everything and gave her everything she wanted and could.

Undoubtedly, the actions of Mrs. Belinda Schüll in social networks aroused the annoyance of Christian Nodal, who would have reacted against her and her “ex-fiancée” after being called “naco” by a fan.

The author of the statements points out that for the “Nodal’s mother-in-law” He was a “naco”, but “when he traveled on the jet, which he always made available to Beli and his family, there the woman did not say anything”, he referred.

Likewise, he recalled on several occasions, Christian Jesús González Nodal “asked the fans to stop the attacks against him” as many would have noticed around the controversial issue that has occupied the world of music in Mexico.

“Christian Nodal treated Belinda like a queen”

The “supposed friend” of the “Sonoran“He assures that the treatment that González Nodal gave Belinda was that of a “queen”, he pleased her in everything!

During the year and a half they lasted together, on several occasions she went shopping and he paid, this, she says after noticing the bills that came to Christian and they were not cheap, she points out.

It should be said, it is not the first time that the luxurious tastes of the singer have come to light, of whom she also reiterates, “she bought very expensive bags that she did not even give her mother,” she says.

They also “include gifts such as a truck and when they went out, he bought her bottles of champagne for at least 5 thousand pesos, since they were the ones she liked and there is evidence,” the alleged anonymous source reiterated.

In conversations that the “former judge of The Voice” showed it is appreciated that “she asks him for money to fix her teeth, in addition to her parents'” mentions one of the messages

“Eight minutes later, she starts writing him that he has destroyed her life and all because Christian told her that he would no longer give her money”

What also caused various controversies at one point after they pointed out, the complete conversation and the response by Christian Nodal were not shown, in addition to the fact that a deleted message was appreciated.

“He just wants them to stop attacking him”

Among other details, in addition to the position of the parents of Christian Jesús González Nodal, who asked him to “moderate with his expenses with Belinda” since on many occasions it transpired “he spent enormous amounts”.

The one close to the 23-year-old reiterates that after the scandal that was generated on Twitter, Nodal is already “calmer”, and hinted that he regrets having “burned” the “businesswoman” but “anger blinded him” , he points out. Something from what we could see, Christian also had to pay part of the consequences.

This asks Christian Nodal

“He really was very much in love with the famous one” and it hurt him to end it, but he wants to turn the page and above all both the mother of his “ex-girlfriend” and the users stop attacking him on the networks, “he wants to be in peace, to concentrate on his career,” reiterates the informant, who also denied the versions of “infidelity” while he was with Beli.