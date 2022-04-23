Christian Nodal, in front of a beautiful actress, pleads for a baby

After thundering with Belinda, the singer again expressed his desire to be a father For: Pauline Flowers APR. 21. 2022

Instagram: @nodal Christian Nodal, in front of a beautiful actress, begs for a baby.jpg

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

For more than two months he confirmed the breakup of his engagement and love relationship with Belinda, Christian Nodal not only has he been seen more active both professionally and personally and it is that in addition to raising suspicion, on several occasions, again romance, now, In front of a pretty actress, he begs to have a baby.

Since this morning, the images in which, like never before, were seen together with Adamari Lopez, whom he even tattooed, the fans of the interpreter of ‘Botella after bottle’ are crazy after seeing the singer’s reaction to meeting the actress’s little daughter, Alaia Costa.

It was in the video shared by the morning show led by Adamari López where a Christian Nodal excited with the idea that, in the not too distant future, become the father of a girl.

“Aw, I want a baby”, The singer is heard saying, with a tender gesture, before the intervention of the daughter that Adamari López had with the Spanish dancer Toni Costa.

Reactions immediately popped up in the comments section of the post, with fans enchanted by the singer’s tender plea.

“What a beauty at the moment, this is the Nodal that we always know super sensitive and affectionate. Thanks for sharing”, “Christian Nodal’s face saying ‘I want a baby’ how cute”, “He wants a baby, I die of cuteness with Nodal “, are some of the messages that are read.

And it is that, this is not the first time that Belinda’s ex-fiancé expresses his intentions to become a father, because just during the idyll he lived with the actress he revealed that his intentions were to have four descendants with his then partner.