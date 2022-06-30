Christian Nodal INSULTS Bad Bunny and calls the lyrics of his songs STUPIDIES

just a few weeks ago Christian Nodal starred in one of the most mediatic digital fights in recent months when he fought on social networks with J Balvin, and now he has returned to throw himself against another reggaeton player, and this time it is about bad bunnywho did not hesitate to insult to the cross out of crap the letters his songs.

The Mexican regional music singer since last February has been in the midst of controversy after announcing his breakup with Belinda, because from that situation he has been involved in several confrontations, such as with his own ex-partner, as well as with his former mother-in-law and recently with some artists.

The new statements that have caused controversy were made by Christian for the renowned Rolling Stone magazine, where he talked about his path in music and how he has overcome the various obstacles that have come his way in life.

Christian Nodal throws everything at Bad Bunny

Throughout the interview, Christian Nodal He focused mainly on his musical career, where he talked about the genre he is dedicated to, however, he went against reggaeton, and insult the music of badbunny, as blemish of crap the letters that make up their songs.

“I respect all genres, but sometimes I do know that even to sing pend%&#”/$ and say crap you have to have talent. It would never have occurred to me to write something like: ‘if your boyfriend doesn’t fuck you up, why don’t you fuck up,’ but you have to have talent to do it,” said the Mexican singer.

After these statements, he compared his work by ensuring that through his songs he seeks to transmit messages of love and that they leave something positive for those who listen to them:

“I am proud of my lyrics, I am proud of my melodies. I would not feel proud singing other things, and for this reason this culture has to continue, because it is the beauty of life. Sure, brands, singing about drugs, singing about clothes, it’s fine, but that’s not what life is about. Not all the time you can live partying. I really like the message that my gender gives, it is very close to reality. It’s a very kind genre,” he said. Nodal.

After these statements, it only remains to wait if there will be any response from bad bunnywho unlike Christian, which is going through a stage of ups and downs; the reggaeton player is at the top as one of the most listened to artists on digital platforms, he is enjoying the success of his most recent album entitled ‘Un Verano sin ti’, in addition to the fact that in a few weeks the film ‘Tren Bala’, in which he shares credits with the famous actor Brad Pitt.