It is known by all that the love break between Belinda and Christian Nodal It has happened in a scandalous way, with many dimes and diretes and even with supposed songs of spite, dedicated to each other, which both singers premiered after announcing their breakup. A break that has also been on the lips of all show programs such as windowing.

Recently, the program returned to the subject of this former couple and it was Daniel Bisogno who gave the strongest statements about Belinda and Christian Nodal, as he stated that the singer, who is going through various legal problems, is really feeling bad, but because of the separation with the interpreter of “Sapito”.

This year 2022 has not painted the best for the interpreter of “Adiós Amor”, because now some legal messes in which Nodal is involved have been discussed. One is about his exclusivity and another about the alleged breach of a contract with a renowned businessman from Chihuahua.

Christian Nodal is bad for Belinda, says Daniel Bisogno. Photo: FACEBOOK.



He has to wake up with only sheets and a pillow,” commented Daniel Bisogno, after his driving companions also speculated on whether the singer is going through a rough patch in his life.

Another of the comments expressed by Bisogno referred to the possibilities that Christian Nodal has of finding a partner of the stature of Belinda, since he stated that it is difficult for the singer to be with a woman who is so beautiful, talented and charismatic. like Belinda.

The other members of Ventaneando came out in his defense, who expressed their disagreement with said statement, as they stated that Nodal will be able to find love again at some point and that he can even find it anywhere.

Daniel Bisogno turned to his program colleagues and insisted that he really Christian Nodal He was the one who was fortunate to have been able to be, even for a while, as Belinda’s partner, since he mentioned that for Nodal it meant a very important relationship and a privilege to have been able to say that he was Belinda’s boyfriend.

Despite all these opinions that still haunt the former couple, both Belinda like Nodal they continue to work on their respective careers. ‘We are no longer nor will we be’, for example, is the last song that the singer launched on the market and that until now has broken with the number of reproductions on different platforms and although he has been prey to memes on social networks all over the theme with Belinda, continues with the success that he has had since before being with the singer of “Luz Sin Gravidad”.