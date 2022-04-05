Christian Nodal is branded a “womanizer” and unfaithful to Belinda

Christian Nodal “would paint horns on Belinda more than once” | Instagram

Christian Nodal, of whom they assure, today lives an unbridled life of excesses and parties after his break with Belindaalthough on several occasions, he “painted the horns of the pop interpreter,” they say.

As in any story, there are several versions, while some say, the singer Christian Nodal would be betrayed by Belinda, someone very close to the Mexican regional hinted that the 23-year-old is not a “white dove”.

According to alleged statements by an “employee” of the “regional mexican“, assures that the interpreter of songs such as “Adiós Amor”, “Botella after bottle”, “They did not tell you wrong”, among many others, frequently seeks the company of “scort women”.

However, this “habit” on the part of the “Sonoran“It’s not right now or for reasons of “heartbreak”, apparently, despite his relationship with Belinda, the “originally from Caborca”, he was looking for moments to escape and meet these types of girls, says the alleged informant.

Christian Nodal “would paint Belinda horns more than once”. Photo: Capture Instagram.



While sharing this and other details of the fast-paced life of the talented “composer“The source responded to questions about whether Nodal went out with “escorts” while he was with Belinda? This confirmed:

“Yes, supposedly he was very much in love with her, but several times he cheated on her with “scorts”. Although it seemed that they were together all the time, it was not like that and when he was not with her, he took the opportunity to have fun. There were times that he was disappeared and didn’t even answer Belinda’s phone,” said the stranger.

He also shared that for his part the “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal“, (Belinda Peregrín Schüll) would never find out, while the courtship between them lasted.

Although, on the other hand, the remembered actress of children’s productions, if she noticed other negative things, among them, the deception with her ex, María Fernánda, which the “employee” reiterated, considered that “Beli” did not deserve to be betrayed, pointed.

This, according to what the aforementioned publication recently shared, it should be said, it is not the first time that versions have emerged from the publisher, which show a dark personality of the “singer-songwriter“.

In the midst of the news of the rupture that Jesús González Nodal himself confirmed on February 12, reports circulated, in which they indicated that they would seek to clear the name of the “Spanish”, who would be the most affected in all this controversy, something in what apparently her family would have been involved, who supposedly would also speak negative things about Nodal, they assured.

Recently, Nodal himself has been caught with some girls who they say “pays for their company” and whom he has met at long parties with his friend, rapper Gera MX.

A more recent example was the young woman with whom he was approached by a fan in a restaurant in Beverly Hills, who today has been identified as Andrea Flores, who they mention would delete his account moments after being linked to the famous interpreter of ” We are no longer, nor will we be.”

She would not be the only girl on the list since names like Mariana Flores are also circulating, a Colombian girl who apparently has an “OnlyFans” page and in which they point out, she would charge 200 pesos to see her photos.