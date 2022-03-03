Christian Nodal is captured in court after a label complaint

After its successful passage through Premio Lo Nuestro 2022, Christian Nodal was captured upon arrival at the federal judicial power courts, in San Lázaro, Mexico City, to attend a summons related to the lawsuit filed against his former record label, Universal Music Fonovisa, last year.

The program “windowing” showed the images of the Mexican regional artist arriving at the courts to correct and/or ratify his signature, since presumably the form of this appeared differently in two documents.

The interpreter of “Goodbye love” arrived accompanied by four people, while his escorts remained in a white van, in which he moved between one entrance and another of the venue to avoid the press.

Photo: Screenshot

Nodal he arrived at 9:30 a.m., even though his appointment was set for an hour later. The singer immediately entered the courts on foot through the entrance located on Eduardo Molina Avenue.

Universal Music’s lawsuit against Nodal’s parents

Universal Music would have sued Cristy Nodal and Jaime González, parents of Christian Nodal, for allegedly having appropriated the content that is owned by the label.

The music company went a few weeks ago to the Prosecutor’s Office to sue the singer’s parents, accusing them of simulating contracts to keep phonograms and videos that rightfully belong to the label.

Look at the images of Nodal upon arrival at the courts: