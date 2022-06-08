Christian Nodal is captured in the most affectionate way with a famous reggaetonera

The relationship and then the breakup between Christian Nodal and Belinda was one of the topics that gave the most to talk about earlier this year. The couple looked so in love and shared with their followers the incredible moments they spent together, that very few people came to believe that the fairy tale would end.

But not everything was hunky-dory among the singers and in the middle of last February the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” announced, through his social networks, that he was separating from his then-fiancée, that the decision had been of mutual agreement and that he would not talk about it.

Some months have passed and after several scandals, controversies and changes of look; It seems that Nodal is reopened to love because he was recently captured by the hand of a famous Argentine reggaeton girl, with whom he says he may be dating.

Photo: TV Azteca Guatemala

The 23-year-old made a lightning trip to Guatemala to meet Cazzu, with whom he was seen holding hands and in a very affectionate attitude at La Aurora International Airport, located in the capital of that country. According to local media, both artists boarded a plane bound for Barcelona, ​​Spain.



Photo: TV Azteca Guatemala

Until now, none of them has confirmed or denied that they have a relationship, but the images and the witnesses who saw them walking ensure that both Nodal and Cazzu looked very happy.



Photo: TV Azteca Guatemala

