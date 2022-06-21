Christian Nodal is captured on VIDEO KISSING with Cazzu after the singer’s rejection

The controversy around Christian Nodal He continues to give a lot to talk about because in recent weeks he has been seen very caramelized with the rapper Cazzu and, it is despite the fact that this rejection emphatically that they were a couple after being caught holding hands, they were now taken through a video kissing.

A couple of weeks ago Christian Nodal paralyzed social networks by being photographed holding hands with the rapper Cazzu in the streets of Guatemala, which ignited the alarms of a possible romance. However, days later, the Argentine gave an interview for EXA in which she stated that they were not a couple Because both were focused on their musical career, he also stressed that he likes to write about love but not live it, which calmed the rumor of an alleged romance.

And, it is that even though Cazzu He said through the interview that Christian Nodal and she was not a couplea rumor was leaked indicating that the composer had already introduced the rapper as his girlfriend to his relatives, which turned the networks on again.

Christian Nodal is captured on video kissing Cazzu

Apparently there is nothing certain in that relationship, because despite the fact that Cazzu denied a courtship with Christian Nodalthis was given the task of getting to know him better and see if it opens an opportunity for the singer because in the composer’s past concerts in Bolivia Cazzu can be seen present.

In a video broadcast through social networks, you can see how both singers are holding hands before the composer goes on stage, to later take a break and kiss each other for a short period of time.

This would not be the only occasion where both singers show the great affection they have for each other, because in another leaked video you can see Christian Nodal Already Cazzu hugged at the event and then said goodbye with a kiss.

It is worth mentioning that even though Cazzu He completely denied that they were boyfriends, apparently the pair of celebrities prefer to keep their love affair as private as possible, because in a previous interview, christian nodalstated that his worst mistake when being with Belinda was exposing him to the media and social networks.