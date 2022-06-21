Entertainment

Christian Nodal is captured on VIDEO KISSING with Cazzu after the singer’s rejection

The controversy around Christian Nodal He continues to give a lot to talk about because in recent weeks he has been seen very caramelized with the rapper Cazzu and, it is despite the fact that this rejection emphatically that they were a couple after being caught holding hands, they were now taken through a video kissing.

A couple of weeks ago Christian Nodal paralyzed social networks by being photographed holding hands with the rapper Cazzu in the streets of Guatemala, which ignited the alarms of a possible romance. However, days later, the Argentine gave an interview for EXA in which she stated that they were not a couple Because both were focused on their musical career, he also stressed that he likes to write about love but not live it, which calmed the rumor of an alleged romance.

