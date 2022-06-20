Christian Nodal is FURIOUS against fans in full LIVE concert for this reason | VIDEO

Christian Nodal He is increasingly involved in controversies, because after he announced his breakup with Belinda, the singer has been in the eye of the hurricane not only because he has been seen with different women in recent months, but also because of his behavior and, is that Last weekend he had a concert in live in Bolivia which a situation put him furious and ran some of his fans who were present, an action that was recorded in a video, ignoring the reason.

Again Christian Nodal was involved in a controversy after he appeared at the Real Santa Cruz Stadium, in Bolivia, to give a concert in live. However, everything was going from strength to strength until the Mexican regional singer got furious against some of the attendees, so he had to go with his work team to tell them that they would get them out and give them their money back.

Related news

Fans throw ice at Christian Nodal in full concert in Bolivia

Apparently a couple of ice were what caused the rage of Christian Nodal, Since on video you can see how these buckets are thrown at him, for which the singer asked for respect, moreover, he told his team behind the scenes that they will take them out and return the money.

“Take them out to ching * d * and pay them for their ticket, they are not throwing ice at me because I respect them and they are not respecting me… respect please,” shouted Christian Nodal

Meanwhile, the people who managed to be in the concert of Christian Nodal They reported that they were upset because the singer of “Botella after bottle” had arrived an hour late for the presentation, which caused anger among the attendees and that is why they threw the ice cubes at him.

On the other hand, Christian Nodal He did not leave anything to talk about because on Sunday he canceled his presentation in La Paz, Bolivia, due to an alleged breach of contract, which again caused controversy on social networks since he said that he would not appear a few hours after the event.

It was through a statement that the Mexican regional singer was not going to appear on Sunday afternoon at the venue.

“We regret to communicate this fact that completely exempts the artist and the company that represents him from responsibility.”

It should be noted that Christian Nodal He has been involved in endless rumors and controversies after his separation with Belinda, since lately he has been seen very closely with the Argentine rapper Cazzu, who despite denying a possible courtship with the also composer, these have been caught several times holding hands. Even with some rumors that Nodal would have already introduced her as her girlfriend to her relatives.