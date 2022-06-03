Christian Nodal is surprised dining with hot dog fans at a street stall

One more time Christian Nodal He is under the spotlight, but this time it was for friendly news and a noble gesture he had with his fans. The Mexican singer does not waste any time in Sonora, the land where he was born and although he is originally from the municipality of Caborca, he also has an appreciation for Hermosillo, a city where he walks, eating and greeting his fans. .

After one of his concerts in the so-called “Ciudad del Sol”, the interpreter of “Me dejé take”, “We are no longer nor will we be” and “Limón con sal”, He wanted to mitigate his hunger and went to a hot dog stand and the owners and followers of the artist took the opportunity to take some pictures with their countryman.

Businessmen named Daniel Camargo and Franshelly shared the images that were taken with the star of the Mexican Regional. The owners said that he was very respectful at all times and that he was in the establishment for about two hours..

Nodal has also visited a well-known seafood restaurant, a tattoo studio in which a Seri symbology was carried out.whose meaning is “protection for warriors” and also recorded a podcast of the musicians Nunca Jamás.

Fans are surprised to find Christian Nodal at a hot dog stand and have dinner together. During his visit to his homeland, Sonora. The singer #ChristianNodal took the opportunity to enjoy a couple of days in #Hermosillo where he has been seen on several occasions getting tattoos pic.twitter.com/WwwgBEDkcT – What’s up? (@quepasa_oficial) June 2, 2022

During Wednesday afternoon, a dilemma was unleashed between the singers Chrisitan Nodal and J Balvin, the reasons were the alleged ridicule of the exponent of the urban genrewho uploaded a photo of Nodal to his social networks with the look that resembles his way of wearing his hair.

Later, Christian Nodal was the one who gave a reply on his account and stated that he was a better artist regardless of how he looked. “that I do have carnal talent and I can proudly sing my compositions wherever, however and whenever with pride. That your photo was chosen by you and mine was uploaded by the press, ”she declared.

To conclude, he said that he did not like the comments that J Balvin had made and invited him to make better use of his social networks.Well, he said that he is just coming out of something very important.

