Christian Nodal kissed this singer in the palenque in Metepec

While Belinda is single looking to do a romantic click with some SpanishChristian Nodal seems to have already forgotten his ex-fiancée and it is that in three months he has been seen with multiple women and it has even been rumored that he has a courtship with Sinaloa, Mariana Garcia.

However, apparently the singer of “Aguardiente” is enjoying his singleness to the fullest and prefers to have many friends since recently in his palenque given in Metepec, Toluca, lHe planted a kiss on his special guest, also from Sinaloa, Carolina Ross.

This happened when Nodal invited the singer who became famous for covering Belinda’s ex-boyfriend’s songs to the stage. It was at this time that the public He began to shout “kiss, kiss”, to which the interpreter of “We are not and will not be” refused at first, but later agreed to do so.

After kissing, the singers they sang a duet of a hit by Christian Nodal, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, song that undoubtedly moved the attendees when they noticed the good chemistry that the regional Mexican performers had.

Caroline Ross is a talented 26-year-old singer who was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, began to gain great fame and popularity after winning third place in the third edition of the reality show “La Voz México” in 2013.

Here is the exact moment where Carolina Ross receives a kiss from Christian Nodal |