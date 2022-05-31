Christian Nodal launched against Gussy Lau, Angela Aguilar’s ex-boyfriend

Gussy Lau has collaborated as a composer of great successes of the Mexican regional (Photos: Getty Images Cuartoscuro)

The name of Gussy Lau is once again present in the entertainment media, since the composer of regional Mexican music, who allegedly had a romantic relationship with Angela Aguilarnow is singled out for “hanging on the win” someone else.

And it is that Gussy Lau, whose real name is Luis Abraham Buelna Veahas an outstanding career in the musical field, producing successful songs for exponents such as LThe plebes of the ranch, Caliber 50, The overwhelming Banda el Limón and the members of the so-called Aguilar dynasty.

Even the 33-year-old musician was able to make a Latin Grammy in 2019, in the category Best Regional Mexican Songwith the theme they didn’t tell you wrongwho became famous on the voice of Christian Nodal.

Some leaked images revealed the hidden romance between Angela and Gussy (Photo: Instagram@gussylauv)

Also, in 2021, the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences gave him another award for the theme Down hereplayed by Belinda’s ex-boyfriend, who now it exploded against the composer born in Mocorito Sinaloa.

In one of his most recent lives in social networks, Nodal attacked his former record companyUniversal Music, and uncovered that Gussy Lau did not collaborate on the topics for which the artist obtained the coveted Latin Grammy.

the singer of We are no longer nor will we be He accused the transnational record company of charging him to record his music videos and “steal his dreams and his freedom”, because according to Nodal, Universal did not allow him to do duets with talented artists, and for this reason he made the decision to sign with Sony Music.

Nodal currently divides opinions with his most recent J Balvin-style look (Photo: Instagram screenshot @nodal)

“I was the bank of a label, I paid for my videos and I told them ‘in eight months are you going to reimburse me?’ and no, they took it from my money (…) They stole my dreams, they stole my freedom, they stole my power I do duets with super talented peopleas an artist that they do that to you is horrible, ”the 23-year-old singer complained on his broadcast.

“I had all these leeches attached to my light…by force…I want to thank my family at Sony, they have given me the good side of being with a company that supports you from the beginning and I hope there is no end, They saved me from that.”

Regarding Gussy Lau, who has also registered his compositions under the name of René Humberto Lau, he pointed out that He has great affection for him and considers him a great composer; However, she accused him of “not having composed anything” and only showing off on the stage of the latin grammys.

Gussy Lau and Christian Nodal on stage at the Latin Grammys in 2019 (Photo: Instagram)

“Gussy Lau is a great composer and we did a campaign with Édgar Barrera and everything. But this bastard, I love him very much, but he knows that he never composed anything of they didn’t tell you wrongor anything like that and he stops with us at the Grammys (…) To Gussy I said: ‘bro, I gave you many songs that you haven’t composed a shit * and I need you to give me partI’m also putting my heart into that song’ and they put on mamon * s and everything, it cost me a lot but it’s reality, ”revealed the man born in Caborca, Sonora.

In its liveNodal said that at the time of obtaining the awards he did not recognize much value in them, because then he felt “very beaten by the industry” and considered that the Grammys were something empty.

“The industry is ugly, I want to clarify something about the Grammys because the industry… I don’t want other people to do badly, but I do feel a little helpless that there are artists who literally do not singare auto tune and they make it a fart because they don’t give them a Gramnmy, “he said.

