Christian Nodal, launches another theme for hurt and says goodbye

Christian Nodal would dedicate a theme to Belinda and "renunciate love"

Christian Nodal has taken his recent break with Belinda as a source of inspiration, after the release of: “We are not, nor will we be”, a new song marks his final farewell, he says.

For the tranquility of the singer’s followers, it does not mean the withdrawal of the singerChristian Nodal, of music but in questions of love, since apparently he is very disappointed as he would express in this new letter.

The “composer” He would have made a radical decision that he quickly made known to all his followers by telling them about this new melody, with strong words, the interpreter of hits like “Goodbye Love“,” They did not count wrong”, “Of the kisses I gave you”, etc., addresses details of his new release.

With the theme: “I withdraw from love”, Christian Nodal launches a hymn for all those who suffer from the bad moves of love, a seal that has distinguished the short but outstanding career of the “sonorense” of just 23 years.

It would be Christian Jesús González Nodal himself, who in one of his presentations would anticipate a preview of the track with which many of his loyal fans will surely feel very identified.

I am officially retiring from love because it doesn’t happen to me, from now on I am a friend of @lcohol and loneliness, expressed the melancholy single by the Mexican regional.

Immediately afterwards, the letter of the one born on January 11, 1999, also alludes to the “toast” that is usually made on behalf of ex-partners and how hard it is not to call them to try to return.

The lyrics address the story of a man who is accompanied by his friends, who also suffer from a bad love, also accompanied by pain, memories and drinking.

“Do you want to come? We still have room. We want to cry and beg, we also bring, don’t worry, here very close for those who are in the pedas, for those who in the pedas give them a call,” continues the featured song with Latin GrammyBillboard, two Lo Nuestro Awards, among many others.

Christian Jesús González Nodal continued throwing some of the lines that make up the lyrics, in which he hints that it will be one of the many great songs that inspire the “former judge of The Voice” who has hidden behind “heartbreaks” to launch one success after another.

Meanwhile, the comments and reactions from González Nodal’s fans were immediate.

This will become the Anthem of the Sorrowful, God, is this a sign that you want me to drink myself unconscious? and “We needed them to break Nodal’s heart to have those great songs back”