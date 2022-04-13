Christian Nodal leaves everything to be with his mother

Christian Nodal. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

In the midst of all the controversies that Christian Nodal has been experiencing since February, his breakup with Belinda, the legal brawl with Universal Music and an audit that directly affects his parents, who are the managers of the company he is part of —and the boy is a money-making machine—as well as being late to concerts and other gossip about his behavior, now the Mexican regional singer faces an even more difficult crisis: the most important woman in his life is in poor health and despite his schedule , he has sought to be close to her as much as possible.

It is about Cristy, her mother, who has garnered her own celebrity status – many consider her the Mexican “Kris Jenner”, comparing her to Kim Kardashian’s mother – sparked concern because she had to be admitted to a hospital urgently to be undergoing surgery after doctors found a malignant tumor in her colon.

Christian’s mother’s health crisis alarmed her followers, although she herself confirmed on Instagram that it is not the first time she has faced cancer, a fight that began in 2018. “Three years ago I began to struggle with my stomach, we believed that the problem was my gallbladder and some hernias. I underwent surgery to remove my gallbladder and operate on the hernias in 2021 but my stomach problem continued.”

According to Silvia Cristina Nodal (her real name), her health deteriorated since February of this year to the point of not being able to eat anything because she vomited everything and lost all her strength. After several laboratory tests, no doctor could find the cause of his discomfort, until an MRI determined that he suffered from early levels of colon cancer.

“Thank God for this opportunity of life! I know that many people are praying for my health, which I thank from the bottom of my heart. I had not been able to eat for a month, I had no strength and everything went wrong every time. I have had countless studies, but yesterday we received the news that he had a malignant tumor in his colon and they had to operate immediately,” Cristy said.

Although she was hospitalized urgently, in her Instagram stories the singer’s mother assured that in the studies prior to surgery the supposed tumor had already disappeared, without further clarification although she was still hospitalized and convalescing, which has generated speculation that this treatment He already had time and that Cristy could have received radiation, the only way in which said tumor would “disappear” without the need for an intervention, which is the usual method to which colon cancer patients undergo in the early stages of this disease.

“Miracles exist,” Cristy assured. “Infinite thanks for each of his prayers to my family and my parents who do not let go of his hand.” She also made reference to her son, who suspended her commitments to fly by her side and accompany her in this very complicated circumstance, always being the main support of her mother. “[Hijo]no matter how busy you are, but you always do everything to be with us in good times and bad, when we need you most, already more than three years of struggle, but today I do recognize that my strength was no longer enough, I needed your hugs and the great love they always give me”.

Sources close to the family told People en Español magazine that the young Nodal does not separate from his mother and the whole family is united. Cristy is expected to be discharged in these days and that she will continue to make timely reports on her health.

