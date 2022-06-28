Christian Nodal makes history on the cover of the Rolling Stones

Christian Nodal, the “first regional” heads Rolling Stones | Instagram

Christian Nodal becomes the first music artist “regional mexican” to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

In the midst of the rising career of the renowned singerChristian Nodal, the famous one, who catapulted his success with songs like “Adiós Amor”, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, “Bottle after bottle”, among many other lyrics appears for the first time on the cover of a famous publication.

In the midst of the strong scandals and controversies that the recognized with two awards is going through, in the “You urban music” awards, Christian Nodalmakes history by heading the cover of the recent issue of the popular magazine in its Spanish version.

The design stands out for the image in which the man born on January 11, 1999 appears in a squat position and with shaved hair and in black, without leaving aside his style, the “composer“He shows on one of his hands all the tattoos which are also accompanied by some showy jewels.

Regular to luxury, a watch full of diamonds and other pieces adorned the hands and wrists of the “Belinda’s ex-fiancé“, who wore a pair of “combat boots”.

With a worn looking ensemble in green and apparent blue paint flecks the “former judge of The Voice” He wore the image with which he has been identified until today, on one side a message that describes his hard sentimental journey: “Love, tattoos and two broken hearts.”

Although fame has smiled on him for his indisputable vocal talent, González Nodal is honest on this occasion and shows that his life has not been a sea of ​​roses and has also gone through very bad times that will even lead him to make an attempt on his life. highlighted.

“There was no father, there was no mother. My parents were my grandparents. Once I wanted to throw myself from a second floor, believing that it would hurt me, but my grandmother saved me,” one of the harsh confessions in the publication would refer.

On the other hand, despite his great voice, the road to success did not come so easily for him too “singer-songwriter” and “multi-instrumentalist”, I would share.

Regarding the topic of Belinda, it was another of the aspects that he would not refuse to address, especially after the scandals on social networks and the recent quarrels with JBalvin that, in part, would have derived from his sentimental past, justified the same artist.

At the moment, Nodal, who seems to give himself another chance at love, finds himself with a scheduled agenda which would end next November and in which he will include the United States, as he would refer.

And surely his fans will expect to hear his hits very soon together with some of his recent productions such as “Aguardiente”, “Limón con sal”, among others.