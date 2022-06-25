Christian Nodal named one of the 50 most beautiful

Winning as always! The singer-songwriter, C.Christian Nodal was named one of the 50 most beautiful of the year, according to People magazine.

This year the list of “The 50 Most Beautiful” published by the noted entertainment magazine, in its Spanish version, decided to be divided into four categories: Beautiful Musicians, Beautiful Moms, Artists who are leaving their mark where they have trodden —and others who have had new dawns, both personally and professionally in 2022.

According to the article, Christian Nodal was given this recognition within the #BellosDeLaMusica category, since the Mexican singer has had to get used to being trending in recent times both for his music and also for one or another slip in his Personal life.

“I have always made the same mistake in my relationships and it is very big,” said the 23-year-old Mexican singer during an interview with journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda in Mexico.

“I have not known how to take care of that part of privacy and I have learned it the hard way.” Wow yes. After his controversial break with fellow singer Belinda, the interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” and “Adiós amor” is very quiet and has not confirmed or denied whether he is giving love a new chance in the arms of the Argentine singer Cazzu, with whom he has been seen on several occasions in Guatemala and Barcelona.

“Now I know that I should take care of him more [mi privacidad]”, he said, “and don’t post anything because that’s the only time you can be yourself.” —Carole Joseph

In People’s “50 Most Beautiful” list, there are more famous Mexicans, such as the lead singer of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz.

In the case of Eduin, the aforementioned list highlights that the singer, along with his companions, have managed to consecrate Grupo Firme as one of the highest-grossing regional Mexican music bands.

In 2021, the group ranked number 15 in the Pollstar firm’s world ticket sales ranking, and at the end of May it also became the first regional Mexican group to perform in Inglewood, CA, where for two nights they gathered more of 90,000 fans.

The success does not seem to dizzy the father of two children, who in recent times has faced health problems.

“I’m trying to make a change in my life without ceasing to be the friendly, united singer who is attainable with his audience,” says the 27-year-old singer, who was urged by doctors to give up alcohol after being hospitalized for a hernia. hiatus last year.

“I stopped drinking, I went to the gym.” Of course, she admits, “sometimes I miss a beer.” —Isis Sauceda