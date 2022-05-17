Christian Nodal plants a tremendous kiss on Carolina Ross during a concert

The singer from Sinaloa accompanied the singer of “Adiós Amor” on stage during her last performance at Palenque de Metepec.

Again Christian Nodal is on everyone’s lips after during hisu last concert will plant a tremendous kiss to Carolina Ross at the request of the public and despite the fact that he presumably already has a new girlfriend.

In recent weeks, there has been a strong rumor that the man from Sonora has a romantic relationship with the model Mariana García, after were caught holding hands repeatedly.

Despite the fact that until now the interpreter of ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’ has decided to remain silent about their new relationship, the young woman has shared various videos on social networks where we see her backstage at Nodal’s concerts.

Did Christian Nodal kiss Carolina Ross on the mouth?

It was on Sunday night that Christian Nodal appeared at the Palenque de Metepec, where Carolina Ross was in charge of opening the show, who He started his musical career doing covers from the singer.

At the end of Ross’s presentation, Nodal invited her back on stage to praise her talent in front of the audience and perform the song “They didn’t tell you wrong” together. However, the artist was interrupted by the audience, who they asked me to give the singer a kissso he took her face and planted a tremendous kiss.

For her part, the young woman decided to clarify in ‘First Hand’ that there was a kiss, but not as everyone imagines it, because despite the fact that there are those who assure that it was the mouth, it was actually on the cheek.